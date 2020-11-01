Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew expected to be inactive next week vs. Texans

﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ won't return to the starting lineup when the Jacksonville Jaguars come back from their bye week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Minshew is expected to be inactive for next week's game versus the Houston Texans, per sources informed of the situation.

Veteran ﻿Mike Glennon﻿ and rookie ﻿Jake Luton﻿ were told to be ready to compete for the starting role in practice. The loser of that battle will be the backup with Minshew sitting out.

Minshew has been dealing with a ligament sprain and a small break in his throwing hand that the team discovered this week.

Last week, the Jags had considered benching Minshew in favor of Glennon even before the injury came to light, due to the second-year quarterback's rollercoaster play.

Both Glennon and Luton own bigger arms than Minshew. The working belief is a stronger arm would be a benefit in Jay Gruden's offense. Both, however, are far more immobile than Minshew, which could be an issue behind a faulty offensive line.

The 30-year-old Glennon is a known commodity. There is a reason he's on his fifth team in five years. Glennon started 13 games as a rookie, but it's been downhill from there, with his immobility and inaccuracy leading to struggles and a boatload of turnovers. He last started in 2017 in Chicago before being yanked for then-rookie QB ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿. In his last start in Sept. 2017, Glennon turned the ball over four times -- two INTs, two fumbles.

Luton was a sixth-round pick out of Oregon State who put up prolific numbers with the Beavers but struggled when under pressure. With prototypical size, the Jags could hand the reins to Luton to see what they have in the rookie.

Jags coaches have reportedly been impressed with Luton in practice and might want to see him in live-action.