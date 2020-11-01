Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew expected to be inactive next week vs. Texans

Published: Nov 01, 2020 at 12:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ won't return to the starting lineup when the Jacksonville Jaguars come back from their bye week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Minshew is expected to be inactive for next week's game versus the Houston Texans, per sources informed of the situation.

Veteran ﻿Mike Glennon﻿ and rookie ﻿Jake Luton﻿ were told to be ready to compete for the starting role in practice. The loser of that battle will be the backup with Minshew sitting out.

Minshew has been dealing with a ligament sprain and a small break in his throwing hand that the team discovered this week.

Last week, the Jags had considered benching Minshew in favor of Glennon even before the injury came to light, due to the second-year quarterback's rollercoaster play.

Both Glennon and Luton own bigger arms than Minshew. The working belief is a stronger arm would be a benefit in Jay Gruden's offense. Both, however, are far more immobile than Minshew, which could be an issue behind a faulty offensive line.

The 30-year-old Glennon is a known commodity. There is a reason he's on his fifth team in five years. Glennon started 13 games as a rookie, but it's been downhill from there, with his immobility and inaccuracy leading to struggles and a boatload of turnovers. He last started in 2017 in Chicago before being yanked for then-rookie QB ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿. In his last start in Sept. 2017, Glennon turned the ball over four times -- two INTs, two fumbles.

Luton was a sixth-round pick out of Oregon State who put up prolific numbers with the Beavers but struggled when under pressure. With prototypical size, the Jags could hand the reins to Luton to see what they have in the rookie.

Jags coaches have reportedly been impressed with Luton in practice and might want to see him in live-action.

Minshew's future seems in doubt with the Jags in line to pick high in the draft where they could look to snag a face of the franchise like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields or Trey Lance.

Related Content

news

Odell Beckham might have played final game with Cleveland Browns

One week removed from a season-ending injury, there's a very real possibility Odell Beckham may've played his final game with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL Game Day Morning on Sunday.

news

Denver Broncos DC Ed Donatell tests positive for COVID-19, won't coach Sunday

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell tested positive for COVID-19 overnight and will not be coaching today vs. the Chargers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning.
news

Injury roundup: Vikings' Dalvin Cook expected to play vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook -- listed as questionable with a groin injury -- is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers, according to Tom Pelissero.
news

Kyle Shanahan says he sees 'a lot of' Julio Jones in DK Metcalf's game

Ahead of San Francisco's matchup against Seattle, Kyle Shanahan chimed in on the growing sentiment that DK Metcalf's game is looking more and more Julio Jones﻿-esque with each passing week.
news

Bucs pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul: 'I'm going to destroy' Giants on Monday Night Football

The Buccaneers play in primetime two days after Halloween, but that won't deter Jason Pierre-Paul from his goal of being a nightmare for the Giants' O-line on MNF.
news

Free-agent K Aldrick Rosas suspended four games for personal conduct violation

Free-agent kicker ﻿Aldrick Rosas﻿ has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. 
news

Patriots expected to place WR Julian Edelman (knee) on injured reserve

The New England Patriots are expected to place wide receiver Julian Edelman on injured reserve on Saturday, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles are activating tight end ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿, wide receiver ﻿Jalen Reagor﻿, and tackle ﻿Jason Peters﻿ ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys.
news

No new positive cases from Friday's round of COVID-19 testing ahead of Week 8

There are no new positive COVID-19 cases after Friday's round of league-wide testing ahead of Week 8, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per sources.

news

Bengals WR John Ross: 'It's not a secret that I have requested a trade'

As NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported recently, Bengals WR ﻿John Ross﻿ wants out of Cincinnati. He's not afraid to express that desire on Twitter, either.
news

Week 8 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 12 Sunday games in Week 8.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL