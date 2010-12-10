Jaguars place rookie OT Haslam on IR, sign OT Baldridge

Published: Dec 10, 2010 at 03:13 AM

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed rookie offensive tackle Kevin Haslam on season-ending injured reserve with a hand injury, the team announced Friday.

The Jaguars filled Haslam's roster spot by signing rookie offensive tackle Daniel Baldridge off the practice squad.

The 6-foot-8, 311-pound Baldridge spent the first 13 weeks of this season on the practice squad after signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie. Baldridge played in all four preseason games.

The Jaguars also added first-year offensive tackle Jonathan Palmer to the practice squad.

Palmer was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2007 and also has spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

Palmer spent part of the 2009 season on the Steelers and Cardinals' practice squads.

