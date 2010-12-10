Jaguars place rookie OT Haslam on IR, sign OT Baldridge

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed rookie offensive tackle Kevin Haslam on season-ending injured reserve with a hand injury, the team announced Friday.
The Jaguars filled Haslam's roster spot by signing rookie offensive tackle Daniel Baldridge off the practice squad.
The 6-foot-8, 311-pound Baldridge spent the first 13 weeks of this season on the practice squad after signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie. Baldridge played in all four preseason games.
