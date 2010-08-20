Jaguars place Keiaho on IR, sign Bowen in linebacker switch

Published: Aug 20, 2010 at 09:42 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars placed linebacker Freddy Keiaho on injured reserve Friday and signed linebacker Alvin Bowen.

Keiaho sustained a concussion during the team's preseason opener and hasn't practiced since. He spent the last four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Bowen has spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins and Seattle Seahawks. He played in Seattle's preseason opener and was waived Aug. 17. He originally was a fifth-round draft pick by Buffalo in 2008, then suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason.

Bowen was on the Bills' practice squad to start last season, was waived a few weeks later and signed to the Redskins' practice squad. He spent 10 weeks there before being promoted to the active roster in late November.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos named 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

The Denver Broncos were named the 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, ESPN announced Tuesday.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on track to be fully cleared by mid-August

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be fully cleared by mid-August, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Sean Payton admits he thinks he'll return to NFL sideline at some point

Sean Payton said in an interview with USA Today Sports that he'd be interested in a possible return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, though the details of any deal would depend on circumstances and team.

news

Free-agent DB Deshazor Everett pleads guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving

Free-agent defensive back Deshazor Everett on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless driving following his involvement in a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, according to Loudoun County (Virginia) Court records.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW