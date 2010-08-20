Jaguars place Keiaho on IR, sign Bowen in linebacker switch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars placed linebacker Freddy Keiaho on injured reserve Friday and signed linebacker Alvin Bowen.
Keiaho sustained a concussion during the team's preseason opener and hasn't practiced since. He spent the last four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.
Bowen has spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins and Seattle Seahawks. He played in Seattle's preseason opener and was waived Aug. 17. He originally was a fifth-round draft pick by Buffalo in 2008, then suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press