Jaguars pin broken coverage vs. Colts on 'brain farts'

"To be honest, it has to be just total brain farts," Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. "You're looking at guys running wild in coverages that we've been playing here for the first four years. Even back in 2016, we weren't a great football team, but it wasn't this many consecutive busts week in and week out. The busts came up in the Dallas game, and they've just been a reoccurring theme since then.