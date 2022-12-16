Jaguars No. 1 overall picks Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker questionable vs. Cowboys

Published: Dec 16, 2022 at 04:28 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Jacksonville Jaguars' back-to-back No. 1 overall picks are each questionable for Week 15.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's toe injury and outside linebacker Travon Walker's ankle ailment earned the two Jags questionable designations for Sunday against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

Lawrence, the 2021 NFL Draft's No. 1 pick, is questionable for the second consecutive week, while Walker, the 2022 top selection, is dealing with an injury sustained in the team's Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Walker would seem to be the larger concern in terms of availability as he did not practice this week after head coach Doug Pederson announced he suffered an ankle sprain and was day to day.

Though questionable a week ago with the same toe injury, Lawrence went out and had perhaps the best game of his career with four total touchdowns against the Titans, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Being without Lawrence or Walker would be a huge blow to the Jaguars' chances of upsetting the host Cowboys.

Walker, who's started all 13 games of his rookie season, has posted 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks and eight QB hits.

Lawrence, who's yet to miss a game through his first two seasons, has thrown for 3,202 yards, 20 touchdowns and just six interceptions so far in his second season.

Jacksonville (5-8) faces off with Dallas (10-3) at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

