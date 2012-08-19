Jaguars move forward as Maurice Jones-Drew holds out

The Jaguars turn around quickly to play the all-important third preseason game at Baltimore, which poses a multitude of threats that will give Mularkey a good gauge of the preparedness and wherewithal of his team, the coach said. The Jaguars have adjusted their practice schedule as they would for a short week in the regular season, which will be commonplace around the NFL this week. Several coaches and GMs said they plan to get their teams on a regular-season practice schedule because the third preseason game (the Saints and Arizona Cardinals will be playing their fourth) is when starters play through the first half.