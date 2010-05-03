Jaguars kicker Scobee will attempt to qualify for golf's U.S. Open

Published: May 03, 2010 at 12:54 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars kicker Josh Scobee, a scratch golfer, is trying to qualify for the U.S. Open.

Scobee will tee off next Monday at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville for the first round of qualifying for the U.S. Open. Depending on the number of entrants, Scobee has to finish in the top five or top three to advance to sectional qualifying.

Scobee said he expects butterflies in his first tournament, especially since he didn't play high school or college golf. Scobee, who wants a golf job once his NFL career is over, has played several times the last few weeks in hopes of honing his game.

Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio offered Scobee some advice Monday, saying, "Hit it straight, and when he comes to kick field goals, kick those straight. That's what I'm looking for."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

