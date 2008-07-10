Jaguars' Jones arrested on felony drug charge

Published: Jul 10, 2008 at 09:52 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Matt Jones faces a felony drug charge in his former college town after police say he was inside a car cutting up cocaine with a credit card.

The 25-year-old Jones and two others were arrested early Thursday. A police report said officers approached the car and an officer drew his handgun after Jones did not immediately show his hands.

Police said they searched the vehicle and found a plastic bag filled with a white substance that tested positive for cocaine and a jar with possible marijuana residue.

Jared Hicks and Benjamin Cook were also arrested on misdemeanor drug charges.

Jones was released from the Washington County jail on $2,500 bond. His arraignment on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance was set for Aug. 11, two days after Jacksonville's preseason opener against Atlanta.

Police said 6 grams of cocaine was found. The threshold for potential charges of possession with intent to deliver is 1 gram. However, prosecutor John Threet said there is no evidence that Jones intended to deal the drug.

Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver said he was waiting to learn details of the case.

"We're trying to investigate that now," Weaver said. "We don't have all the facts. We will comment on that once we have all the facts."

Jones, a star quarterback at Arkansas and a first-round pick in 2005, failed to develop into the go-to receiver for Jacksonville.

Jones caught 77 passes for 1,075 yards and nine touchdowns in his first two pro seasons, but he struggled in 2007.

Last season, coach Jack Del Rio became increasingly frustrated with Jones' demeanor and work ethic, making him inactive for three games. In the offseason, the Jaguars signed free agent Jerry Porter and traded for former first-round pick Troy Williamson.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool would 'love' to see Julio Jones in Pittsburgh

Count Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool among those who would love to see All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones join their team.
news

This Week in NFL History (May 31 to June 6): Joe Namath turns 78

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tyson Alualu's crazy journey back to playing for Steelers

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was all set to return to the Jaguars, who drafted him in 2010. But a bout with COVID-19 forced him to delay flying out to sign his contract and in the meantime, he changed his mind and decided to stay in Pittsburgh.
news

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: Arizona return 'circled' on schedule

In Week 2, Patrick Peterson and the Vikings will face the host Arizona Cardinals as the three-time former All-Pro will look to stymie ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards offense after playing with the team for a decade. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW