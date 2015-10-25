Around the NFL

Jaguars hold back Bills' second-half comeback in win

Published: Oct 25, 2015 at 06:05 AM

LONDON -- For the first time in three tries, the Jacksonville Jaguars are victorious in London, avoiding a massive Bills' comeback in the 34-31 victory.

Here's what we learned ...

  1. Yes, this was a nail-biting win against a Bills team without their starting quarterback and top two wideouts, but Jaguars owner Shad Khan likely won't look at it that way. A dominant first half in London -- and, really, a diving touchdown catch to re-take the lead in the fourth quarter -- was likely well-attended by the kind of investors and power players that can truly influence a team looking to make dual citizenship work.
  1. Blake Bortles -- arguably one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL over the last few weeks -- started the game well but faded in a dangerous way for large stretches. The positive takeaway is that he's navigating the pocket like a 10-year veteran and effectively using his legs. The game-winning touchdown pass was perfect. The negative is that a dangerous pick-six nearly cost Jacksonville the game, and that outside of a few drops, Bortles was letting his improving mechanics slip a bit against an opportunistic defense.
  1. The Jaguars talked all week about closing games, and Sunday's win was another example of a young team still learning to keep their foot on the gas. After a 27-point second quarter, games like these should be cemented, especially with Jacksonville getting the ball to start the second half. Maybe this unique scenario is on Toby Gerhart, who failed to punch the ball in from a yard out in four tries, but that wasn't their only gaffe. Still, watching the sidelines erupt after stopping the Bills on fourth down was fun. These are a bunch of 23 and 24 year olds figuring it out together.
  1. The Bills spent all week expressing deep confidence in quarterback EJ Manuel. We remain highly suspicious.

Manuel crumbled early on Sunday with a trio of turnovers that paved the way for Jacksonville to build a daunting 27-3 lead. Over three drives and just eight plays, the fill-in signal-caller lost a sack-fumble deep in Bills territory that pass rusher Chris Clemons turned into a Jaguars touchdown. On the first play of the next possession -- just seven seconds later -- Manuel unfurled a ridiculous lob into the arms of linebacker Telvin Smith for the pick six. One series later, EJ was intercepted by linebacker Paul Posluszny.

The second half was a different story, though, with Manuel guiding the Bills to a late fourth-quarter lead. That had plenty to do with Bortles and the Jaguars offense vanishing into oblivion for long stretches of time.

What a mix of good and bad: Manuel tossed a pretty 57-yard touchdown strike to wideout Marcus Easley, but the box score won't show that Smith dropped another potential pick in the end zone. The Bills passer deserves credit for generating points with so many skill players injured, but he's responsible for too many overthrows and ill-fated plays. It was a resilient effort, but Tyrod Taylor remains the better option.

  1. Buffalo's sagging pass rush was under fire all week after Mario Williams and Marcell Dareusquestioned Rex Ryan's beloved scheme. Facing a player in Bortles who moves so well out of the pocket, Williams and friends tallied just two sacks and one additional quarterback hit. The D-line drew its share of holding penalties, but that's not what Ryan was hired for. That said, this Bills defense eliminated the Jaguars for much of the game.
  1. With only four active wideouts, Buffalo's injury-riddled offense hoped to lean hard on running back LeSean McCoy. With the Jaguars up 34-3 at one stage, Shady had run for just 33 yards at 2.5 yards per carry. He finished with 68 yards on the day, but cost the team with a fourth-quarter fumble at the goal line. Manuel's early haze of errors buried any hopes of a ground-oriented attack. That said, who expected a team missing Sammy Watkins, Percy Harvin and Cyrus Kouandjio to put up 31 points.

-- Marc Sessler

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers hire former Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.
news

Doug Pederson to call offensive plays in Jacksonville, warns Jaguars are 'not an overnight fix'

Doug Pederson, newly minted as the seventh head coach in Jaguars history, introduced his staff to the media Friday and further outlined his vision for the franchise.
news

Titans LB Bud Dupree booked for misdemeanor assault stemming from altercation at pharmacy

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree on Friday turned himself in on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a Jan. 2 altercation at a local pharmacy. 
news

Anthony Lynn commends Lions HC Dan Campbell's 'great leadership,' believes Detroit can 'absolutely win with Jared Goff'

The Lions and Anthony Lynn parted ways weeks ago, but he's offering nothing but praise for head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) 'getting to that 80% to 85% range'

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason that called for surgery and the conclusion to any first-year promise. Now, he's immersed in a road to recovery and is optimistic of the progress he's made thus far. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 18

The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced their 2022 coaching staff under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel. 
news

Packers bring back veteran assistant Tom Clements as QB coach

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they're brining back long-time assistant Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach. Will the move help them retain star QB Aaron Rodgers?
news

Aaron Donald says he'll return if Rams bring back Odell Beckham, Von Miller: 'We bring everybody back, I'm back'

A lot of the post-Super Bowl LVI discussion has centered on Aaron Donald's future. Could the star defender's return to Los Angeles hinge on a few free agent decisions?
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell sees 'very talented roster' in Minnesota

Are the Vikings ready to compete for a title in 2022? New head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Thursday that he sees a "very talented roster" in Minnesota.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott happy to 'help the team make decisions' this offseason

For the first time in years, Dak Prescott doesn't have to fret about his contract status as we enter an offseason. Now, with his fresh $160 million contract, he's able to put his mind power to work in other ways.
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins: 'I'm excited to coach him'

Though rumblings persist regarding the Vikings potentially moving on from Kirk Cousins, new head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed his excitement to work with Cousins and build the Minnesota offense around on in his Thursday introductory news conference. 
news

Cardinals release Malcolm Butler from reserve/retired list, opening door for return with new team

The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the transaction wire. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW