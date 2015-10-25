Jaguars hold back Bills' second-half comeback in win

Manuel crumbled early on Sunday with a trio of turnovers that paved the way for Jacksonville to build a daunting 27-3 lead. Over three drives and just eight plays, the fill-in signal-caller lost a sack-fumble deep in Bills territory that pass rusher Chris Clemons turned into a Jaguars touchdown. On the first play of the next possession -- just seven seconds later -- Manuel unfurled a ridiculous lob into the arms of linebacker Telvin Smith for the pick six. One series later, EJ was intercepted by linebacker Paul Posluszny.