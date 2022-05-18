Jaguars hire former 49ers executive Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager, the team announced Wednesday.

Following 17 years with the Niners organization, Waugh will again work alongside Jags general manager Trent Baalke.

The two previously worked together in San Francisco for 12 seasons. Baalke was the 49ers VP of player personnel in 2010 before he was the franchise's GM from 2011-2016.

"We are excited to add Ethan to our organization," Baalke said in a statement. "Strengthening the personnel department was a priority this offseason and we are thrilled to make this addition to the team. I enjoyed working alongside Ethan in San Francisco for over a decade, and I know he will work tirelessly to help build a winning organization here in Jacksonville."

Earlier in the year, Jaguars owner Shad Khan intended to hire an executive vice president of football operations before announcing he was putting that search on pause. Despite that change in approach, the plan was to continue forward with a search for an assistant GM, which has landed on Waugh.