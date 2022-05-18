Around the NFL

Jaguars hire former 49ers executive Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager

Published: May 18, 2022 at 09:43 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager, the team announced Wednesday.

Following 17 years with the Niners organization, Waugh will again work alongside Jags general manager Trent Baalke.

The two previously worked together in San Francisco for 12 seasons. Baalke was the 49ers VP of player personnel in 2010 before he was the franchise's GM from 2011-2016.

"We are excited to add Ethan to our organization," Baalke said in a statement. "Strengthening the personnel department was a priority this offseason and we are thrilled to make this addition to the team. I enjoyed working alongside Ethan in San Francisco for over a decade, and I know he will work tirelessly to help build a winning organization here in Jacksonville."

Earlier in the year, Jaguars owner Shad Khan intended to hire an executive vice president of football operations before announcing he was putting that search on pause. Despite that change in approach, the plan was to continue forward with a search for an assistant GM, which has landed on Waugh.

Waugh's experience in the Niners organization included overseeing college scouting, serving as the senior player personnel coordinator for three years, and at one time the team's Midwest regional scout.

Related Content

news

Vita Vea taking on leadership role, feels 'greater hunger' after Buccaneers' early postseason exit

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea has shown up to OTAs to gear up for a 2022 season with a "greater hunger" after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last year's playoffs.

news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on new era under head coach Matt Eberflus: 'It's a complete reset'

Third-year Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson sees his situation under new head coach Matt Eberflus as a "complete reset," and he looks forward to displaying what he can do as Chicago seeks to rebound from last season.

news

Tyler Higbee on missing Rams' Super Bowl win due to injury: 'Getting a ring made it all better'

Tyler Higbee is still recovering from a knee injury -- right along with the sting of missing out on contributing on the field to his Rams' Super Bowl LVI triumph. Getting a little jewelry has remedied some of his ills in that regard, however.

news

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen tore Achilles during workout Tuesday

Tarik Cohen, who was released roughly two months prior by the Bears, tore his Achilles while working out Tuesday during a training session that he was live-streaming on his Instagram account, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Raheem Mostert (knee): 'I know his expectations are to play Week 1'

First-year Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows just how explosive running back Raheem Mostert can be, but he also knows his injury history and that's why excitement must be tempered as Mostert continues on his road back from knee surgery.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 17

After missing most of the 2021 season with a torn pectoral, Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is at OTAs and "feeling pretty good."

news

Free-agent RB Phillip Lindsay agrees to one-year contract with Colts

Phillip Lindsay is returning to the AFC South. The free-agent running back agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, his agent announced.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'not going to accept losing' in 2022 after heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow has shed his knee brace, but he hasn't let go of his team's heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVI. Burrow spoke with reporters on Tuesday and made one point very clear: He's not content with how the 2021 season ended for his Bengals.

news

Vince Wilfork to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork was named to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

news

No. 1 pick Travon Walker enjoying adjusting to outside linebacker with Jaguars

In his first days in Jacksonville, Travon Walker is manning a slightly different position -- outside linebacker -- and he's enjoying the privilege of solely learning that role.

news

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater focused on building on stellar first season: 'There's always that little room for improvement'

Rashawn Slater had quite a rookie season. The Chargers tackle earned a Pro Bowl bid and finished as the eighth-best tackle in the entire NFL, per Pro Football Focus. But if you asked him, he'd tear his film to shreds.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW