Around the NFL

Jaguars fire offensive coordinator Greg Olson

Published: Oct 29, 2016 at 06:54 AM

Much-needed change is underway in Duval.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired offensive coordinator Greg Olson, the team announced Saturday. Quarterbacks coach Nathaniel Hackett has been promoted to assume the role of offensive coordinator. Olson had held the position since 2015.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that there had been a disconnect between Olson and coach Gus Bradley for some time with a lack of focus on the run being one point of contention.

"Tough day...but regression offensively was the reason," Olson told Rapoport of his firing. "Couldn't find an identity in the run game which significantly hurts blakes (sic) strengths as a QB. ... Made great strides last year but didn't follow up on the expectations. ... Would be easy to look for excuses and it hurts, but part of the responsibility of being an OC."

"Greg was a tremendous asset and always put all of his effort in doing everything he can to help in his players' improvement," Bradley said in a team statement. "He did some great things with our offense over the past two seasons, and for that, we are very appreciative.

"After a thorough evaluation, I came to the conclusion that with the direction that our offense was headed, it was best to make a change moving forward."

Olson's exit comes on the heels of Jacksonville's 36-22 loss to the Titans on Thursday Night Football in which the Jags were held scoreless at halftime, having run just 22 plays and earned three first downs. On the night, Jacksonville earned just 26 rushing yards out of Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon. A second-half surge, during which Blake Bortles threw three touchdowns in what amounted to garbage time, was not enough to save Olson's job.

While many expected a coaching move in Jacksonville, Olson's exit comes as a surprise only because it had been his boss on the hot seat. And while Jaguars owner Shad Khan told the Florida Times-Union after the game that he would not fire Bradley, he did imply change was need: "Actions speak louder than words." Khan also sat in on meetings ahead of his team's loss on Thursday night to "get a little bit better of a look at what is actually going on with the team", per Rapoport.

Bradley wasn't worried about his job status after the game, adding, "I worry about this team and why did we perform like that in the first half, and figuring out, OK, how can we get it right?"

Changing the play-caller appears to be his first step.

Jacksonville's offense has regressed this season following their breakout campaign in Olson's first year. The Jags have the league's worst rushing attack (72.6 per game) and a -71 point differential in the first half. Bortles is struggling to find his throwing motion and hasn't become the franchise-stabilizing presence this roster deserves. Allen Robinson, a wideout on the rise, is M.I.A.

Will promoting the QB coach in charge of Bortles' progress help the offense as a whole? Bradley is betting his job on it.

If Jacksonville can't turn its offense around, like the Bills did after firing Greg Roman, then Olson won't be alone on the chopping block.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free agent guard Trai Turner: 'I'm back at 100 percent' 

After one abbreviated season with the Chargers that was rife with injury, free agent guard Trai Turner is still looking for a team, but has proclaimed himself healthy and ready to go.
news

Chargers' Justin Herbert looking forward to offense that puts 'a lot more' on the QB

How new Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi tailors his offense to fit Justin Herbert will be critical once training camp opens in July. So far, Herbert is a fan of the added responsibility that comes with the new offense. 
news

Sean McVay: Rams are 'not gonna run away from the expectations' 

On paper, the Rams should be one of the Buccaneers' biggest threats in the NFC to a potential repeat. In an interview with The MMQB, coach Sean McVay said he and his club embrace those expectations.
news

A.J. Green: Pairing with DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona is 'going to be unbelievable'

After signing a one-year contract in Arizona this offseason, wide receiver A.J. Green says that he's looking forward to playing alongside star wideout DeAndre Hopkins. 
news

Prescott says 'most important' Cowboys are OL Smith, Martin, Collins: 'Everything starts with them'

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expressed the importance of Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La'el Collins as the three offensive lineman also return from injury entering 2021. 
news

Saints' Alvin Kamara appointed as NASCAR's first Growth and Engagement Advisor

All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara announced on Sunday that he has partnered with NASCAR and will serve in a pivotal role for the organization moving forward.
news

This Week in NFL History (June 21 to June 27): HOF QB Bob Griese retires after 14 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL community celebrates Father's Day

It's Father's Day, and the NFL community took a moment to celebrate the joyous occasion.
news

John Harbaugh 'very pleased' with newcomers on Ravens OL, declares LG job 'wide open'

The Ravens will enter 2021 with a reimagined offensive line that saw plenty of changes after trading away a Pro Bowl right tackle and the signing of three free-agent veterans.
news

NFL teams commemorate Juneteenth holiday 

On Saturday, teams from across the NFL are observing Juneteenth and its impact across social media.
news

Tom Brady on playing until he's 50: 'Even for me, that's a long time'

Bucs GM Jason Licht has said he'd let the ageless Tom Brady play until he's 50. Even for the all-time great, that might be stretching it a bit,. Brady has two seasons left on his recently signed extension with the Buccaneers and intends to make a decision on what's to become of the most successful career in NFL history after that. 
news

Jets encouraged by Zach Wilson's desire to master offense following first minicamp

Zach Wilson﻿ knows being an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as being drafted and putting on a helmet. It's not an easy task, but the New York Jets' first-rounder isn't shying from the challenge. He's also not keeping the difficulty of it hidden.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW