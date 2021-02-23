Around the NFL

Jaguars expected to decline team option for TE Tyler Eifert 

Published: Feb 22, 2021 at 07:05 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Tight end ﻿Tyler Eifert﻿'s reclamation project in Jacksonville won't go beyond one season.

The Jaguars are expected to decline the team option for Eifert's contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per sources.

Set to earn just below $5 million in 2021 with the Jaguars, Eifert is now instead heading to free agency and likely his third different team in as many seasons.

A Cincinnati Bengals mainstay for seven seasons, including a 2015 Pro Bowl trip, Eifert had his potential and production hampered by a host of injuries.

He flew south to Duval in 2020, but his production there mirrored most of his teammates on the one-win season -- at least those not named James Robinson -- as he tallied 36 catches for 349 yards and a pair of touchdowns in just four starts (15 games).

Eight years in and set for his age-31 season, Eifert's best days are more than likely behind him, but he could bode well for a team searching for experience and tight end depth.

Related Content

news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell OK with being known as a meathead

New Detroit head coach Dan Campbell had quite a memorable introductory press conference. And he's OK if people judge him as a meathead. "I have zero problem with it," Campbell said. 
news

Urban Meyer announces hiring of Amy Palcic to lead Jaguars team communications 

Widely regarded as one of the top PR people in the NFL, Amy Palcic has been hired by the Jaguars, new head coach Urban Meyer announced. Palcic's hiring comes after she was let go by the Texans in November. 
news

Eagles to release WR Alshon Jeffery when league year begins

The Philadelphia Eagles will be releasing WR Alshon Jeffery when the 2021 league year starts in March, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Packers RB Jamaal Williams on free agency: 'I'd really love to just be a Packer all my life if I could'

The Green Bay Packers have big questions regarding their backfield heading into free agency. During an appearance on NFL NOW on Monday, Jamaal Williams expressed his desire to stay in-state.
news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin diagnosed with COVID-19, away from team facility

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, an NFL team has been affected in the offseason. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is away from the team facility.
news

Mike Iupati, four-time Pro Bowl guard, retires after 11 seasons

﻿Mike Iupati﻿'s Pro Bowl career has reached its conclusion. The 11-year veteran has retired from the NFL, Iupati told The Spokesman-Review: "My body was telling me it was time to close the door."
news

Lions WR Kenny Golladay considered strong candidate for franchise tag

Along with ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, Detroit Lions receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ is a prime candidate to get franchise tagged in the coming weeks. 
news

Jets in no rush to decide on future of QB Sam Darnold

The Jets are approaching a critical destination this offseason, and their path of descent could vary drastically. With the draft still two months away, Sam Darnold's future firmly remains hanging in the balance.
news

Steelers restructure DT Cam Heyward's contract, clear $7M in cap space

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some significant financial jockeying to do in order to put the team in a competitive position entering 2021, and they took an initial step toward such a goal Monday by restructuring Cam Heyward's contract.
news

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. not giving No. 11 jersey to Carson Wentz

Heading to the Colts following last week's trade, Carson Wentz apparently won't be prying the number away from Michael Pittman, the man who's already sporting the No 11 in Indy.
news

Patriots center David Andrews 'would love to stay' in New England

Quarterback is the high-profile question mark in New England this offseason, but the Patriots also have a plethora of other queries to answer this offseason. Deciding the future of center David Andrews ranks rather high on the team's to-do list.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW