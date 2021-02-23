Jaguars expected to decline team option for TE Tyler Eifert 

Tight end ﻿Tyler Eifert﻿'s reclamation project in Jacksonville won't go beyond one season.

The Jaguars are expected to decline the team option for Eifert's contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per sources.

Set to earn just below $5 million in 2021 with the Jaguars, Eifert is now instead heading to free agency and likely his third different team in as many seasons.

A Cincinnati Bengals mainstay for seven seasons, including a 2015 Pro Bowl trip, Eifert had his potential and production hampered by a host of injuries.

He flew south to Duval in 2020, but his production there mirrored most of his teammates on the one-win season -- at least those not named James Robinson -- as he tallied 36 catches for 349 yards and a pair of touchdowns in just four starts (15 games).