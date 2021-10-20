Jaguars DL Dawuane Smoot delivers newborn daughter at home

As random Tuesdays go, Dawuane Smoot will never forget this one.
The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman delivered his newborn daughter, Ahlani Moon Smoot, at home this morning, per the team. Smoot's wife, Aumari, required an emergency delivery as the couple did not have enough time to make it to the hospital.
Both mother and daughter are doing well.
Smoot, a fifth-year pro who was a third-round draft pick out of Illinois, signed a two-year, $14 million contract to stay with the Jaguars in March.