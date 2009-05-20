Jaguars claim CB Brackenridge off waivers, cut WR Woods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars waived wide receiver D'Juan Woods on Wednesday and acquired cornerback Tyron Brackenridge off waivers from the New York Jets.
Woods, signed by the Jaguars as a rookie free agent in 2007, spent parts of the last two seasons on Jacksonville's practice squad. He played in one game, but he became expendable when the team signed free agent Torry Holt and selected three wide receivers in last month's NFL draft.
Signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie in 2007, Brackenridge played in 14 games with the team the past two seasons and had 20 tackles and two forced fumbles. He signed with the Jets on Feb. 19 but was waived Tuesday.
