Jaguars claim CB Brackenridge off waivers, cut WR Woods

Published: May 20, 2009 at 11:47 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars waived wide receiver D'Juan Woods on Wednesday and acquired cornerback Tyron Brackenridge off waivers from the New York Jets.

Woods, signed by the Jaguars as a rookie free agent in 2007, spent parts of the last two seasons on Jacksonville's practice squad. He played in one game, but he became expendable when the team signed free agent Torry Holt and selected three wide receivers in last month's NFL draft.

Signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie in 2007, Brackenridge played in 14 games with the team the past two seasons and had 20 tackles and two forced fumbles. He signed with the Jets on Feb. 19 but was waived Tuesday.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games skills competitions announced

The NFL announced today the eight unique skills competitions that Pro Bowl players from the AFC and NFC will compete in during The 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) ruled out for playoff game vs. Bills

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital, will continue rehab at home

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital just nine days after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 and will continue his rehabilitation at home and with the team, the Bills announced on Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE