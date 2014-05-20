Jaguars, Browns, Vikings took QB mulligan in 2014 NFL Draft

Where did it go wrong in Jacksonville? Truthfully, Gabbert was destined to fail with the Jaguars. He didn't have a stellar supporting cast around him and he was thrown to the wolves before he was ready to play as a pro. Also, the 2011 NFL lockout prevented Gabbert from getting a jump-start on his career with offseason workouts and minicamps. He didn't have a solid grasp of the offense -- or the speed and pace of the NFL game -- prior to taking over as the Jaguars' starter in Week 3 of his rookie season. Lastly, the Jaguars didn't do Gabbert any favors by having three different offensive coordinators in his three seasons with the team. Sure, NFL quarterbacks are expected to be adaptable, but it's hard for any signal-caller to adjust to constant change in the play-calling department, particularly when it's a young QB still getting a feel for the pro game.