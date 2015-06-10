Jaguars' Blake Bortles wants to be next $100M QB

The 2014 No. 3 overall pick struggled through a rookie season during which he won just three games and hurled 17 picks, but if his potential matches up with his play, he'd like to be in the Cam Newton realm.
"$100 million is always exciting," Bortles said, via Jacksonville.com. "Those guys all earn it. They're great quarterbacks and they get paid what they deserve."
He added: "That's the goal. I try and get better each and every day and why not make a career out of this, not a job? I want to be here long term and do as much as I can to make this team better and have a blast doing it."
Even if you're not a Jaguars fan, it's easy to root for Bortles to become that type of quarterback. At the moment, they're on a miniature Browns cycle in which they keep drafting the franchise passer only to realize that the infrastructure isn't in place to support anyone behind center, nevermind a rookie.
Seeing good football in Jacksonville again would only make the league better.
The problem, of course, is that opinions vary widely on whether Bortles can actually be that guy once Jacksonville rounds out its roster. Some in the NFL view him as a Zach Mettenberger with a little more mobility. Others view him as a budding star who simply needs more time.
Bortles is hoping it's the latter, and that his time coincides with a career-defining megadeal.
