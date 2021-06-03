Around the NFL

Jaguars announce plans for multi-million dollar downtown development project

Published: Jun 03, 2021 at 01:27 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

As the dawn of a new era nears in Duval County, the Jaguars have announced renovation plans that will extend well beyond the confines of TIAA Field.

Jacksonville, with the support of its affiliated real estate development entity of Iguana Investments, unveiled on Thursday a two-phased, multi-million dollar development project intended to enhance the downtown area and team facilities.

With an expected cost of $441 million, Phase 1 will feature the construction of a stand-alone football facility, Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, a Class A office building and improvements to the city-owned marina and public spaces. Phase 2 will include the establishment of an orthopedic sports medicine complex; the team declined to list the cost.

"My goal is for Downtown Jacksonville to be the envy of cities here in the U.S. and elsewhere, and I see no reason why we can't achieve that goal," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "I am confident we have the local leadership, spirit and commitment to revitalize Downtown Jacksonville in a manner that will make the world take notice while also serving the needs of the community and the people who make Jacksonville their home."

With an anticipated opening of summer 2023, the new performance center, which new coach Urban Meyer has previously expressed a strong desire in, will allow the team to make further renovations to its stadium to provide a better experience for the players, staff and fans.

According to the club, the proposed 125,000-square-foot facility will include "locker rooms, team and positional meeting rooms, training and recovery areas, medical support facilities, a state-of-the-art weight room, dining facilities, coaches and scouts' offices, a draft room and public meeting space. Additionally, there will be two full-size grass practice fields and a full-size indoor practice field."

Along with signing a long-term lease, the club will contribute 50 percent of the cost, which is set to come in at $60 million.

"Shad is making a big bet on our future," Jaguars president Mark Lamping said. "So, this is a big plan. Working together, we can make this happen."

More information on the project can be found here.

Related Content

news

Josh McDaniels: Patriots focused on gaining command of offense before judging QBs

The QB battle between Cam Newton and Mac Jones has begun. Patriots OC Josh McDaniels weighed in on what he's looking for at this stage of the offseason. 
news

NFL exploring playing games in Germany, to gauge interest from host cities

The National Football League is returning to the international stage this season with two games in the United Kingdom. Germany could soon become the next European nation to host a professional gridiron game.
news

Eagles agree to terms with No. 10 pick DeVonta Smith

The Eagles knew they needed help at receiver and didn't shy from selecting one with their first-round pick in April. Now, he's under contract. Philadelphia has agreed to terms with 10th-overall pick DeVonta Smith, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

United States Football League announces plans for spring of 2022 return

An old spring football league will become new again. After a 36-year hiatus, the United States Football League announced Thursday that it is returning in the spring of 2022.
news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard getting reps at WR during OTAs

OTAs afford clubs time to tinker ahead of the season, including moving players around to get a look at other positions. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy noted Thursday that RB Tony Pollard has been getting some work at receiver.
news

Washington RB Antonio Gibson still working through turf toe injury

﻿Antonio Gibson﻿ missed two December games in 2020 due to a turf toe issue. The Washington running back continues to deal with the lingering effects of that injury.
news

Bruce Arians asked Tom Brady to scout WRs ahead of 2021 draft

Does the G.O.A.T. have a future in the front office? If this offseason is any indication, the answer could be closer to yes than anyone might imagine.
news

Roundup: Jaguars sign All-Pro return specialist Pharoh Cooper 

Jacksonvile is adding a former Pro Bowl special teamer to its roster. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Chargers OC Joe Lombardi predicts big year for WR Mike Williams

New Los Angeles offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi plans to borrow heavily from Sean Payton's Saints offense, which should bode well for receiver Mike Williams.
news

Ravens plan to use Lamar Jackson under center more in 2021

Part of Baltimore's development plan with ﻿former MVP Lamar Jackson﻿ includes getting the quarterback under center more often in 2021. OC Greg Roman recently explained the new approach.
news

Carolina Panthers moving Jeremy Chinn to safety

﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿ finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting last season while being listed as a linebacker. The Carolina Panthers want to move the playmaking defender to a full-time safety role.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW