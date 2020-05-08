Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Glennon's career is an intriguing tale. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound product of North Carolina State started 13 games as a rookie in 2013 -- a season in which he made just slightly over $1 million -- and hasn't broken double-digit appearances in a season since then, yet he's managed to make over $29 million in his career. A large chunk of that total came in 2017, when Glennon signed with the Chicago Bears as the team's new starting quarterback. That role lasted just a month, as Glennon was unseated by rookie Mitch Trubisky in Week 5 of the 2017 season.