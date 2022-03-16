Around the NFL

Jaguars agree to terms with ex-Rams CB Darious Williams on three-year, $30M deal

Published: Mar 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Downshifting is not in Trent Baalke's 2022 agenda.

The Jaguars general manager has struck yet another deal, agreeing with former Rams cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿ on a three-year, $30 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Williams' contract with the Jaguars includes $18 million in fully guaranteed money and can be worth as much as $39 million in total value.

Williams emerged as a difference-making corner for the Rams in 2020, recording a career-high four interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 16 games (10 starts). Williams was among the top eight corners in the NFL in ballhawk rate (minimum 50 targets), making a play on the ball on 18.7 percent of his targets as the nearest defender. He allowed an opposing passer rating of just 62.7 when targeted, and his completion percentage allowed over expected was the fifth-best mark in the league at -7.1%. Thanks to his interceptions, Williams finished fourth in targeted expected points added at -20.8, consistently taking away opposing scoring opportunities.

He wasn't as strong in 2021, going without an interception, allowing an opposing passer rating of 96.2 when targeted as the nearest defender in coverage, and finishing with a completion percentage allowed over expectation of +1%, but he still managed to post a ballhawk rate over 10%.

At 29 years old, now was the time for Williams to cash in. The Jacksonville native has chosen to go home in the latest stop on a long, challenging and tumultuous journey that has been his football life. He had better offers from other teams, per Rapoport, but opted to go back to Duval County. He has more than 18 million reasons to do so with a Jaguars team that is going to look vastly different in 2022.

