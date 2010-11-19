Jags WR Sims-Walker doubtful with ankle injury vs. Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker, who's battling an ankle injury, didn't practice Friday and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced via Twitter.
Sims-Walker, who's in his fourth NFL season, has 32 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns this year.
Sims-Walker had three receptions for 26 yards in the Jaguars' last-second 31-24 victory over the Houston Texans last Sunday. However, he sprained his right ankle during that game and missed practice all week.
If Sims-Walker can't play, Tiquan Underwood, John Matthews and Kassim Osgood would receive more playing time for the Jagaurs opposite leading receiver Mike Thomas.
The Jaguars also listed linebacker Justin Durant (shin) and defensive linemen Jeremy Mincey (hand) and Tyson Alualu (knee) as probable.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.