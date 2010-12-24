Jags RB Jones-Drew out vs. Redskins, barring quick recovery

Barring a miraculous turnaround, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew won't play Sunday against the Washington Redskins because of a swollen left knee, sources told NFL Network's and Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.
Another example of why handcuffs are important. Owners who stashed Rashad Jennings should rest easy knowing he is a capable fill-in for Maurice Jones-Drew. More ...
The Jaguars plan to rest Jones-Drew, who ranks second in the NFL this season with 1,324 rushing yards, just 21 behind Houston's Arian Foster. Jones-Drew didn't participate in practice all week and is listed as doubtful on the team's injury report.
The Jaguars said no player who has missed a Friday practice for the team has played in a game this season.
If Jones-Drew doesn't play Sunday, it will mark the first game he has missed because of injury in his career. Rashad Jennings, a second-year pro out of Liberty, would start in Jones-Drew's place.
Jones-Drew faced the Indianapolis Colts with the sore knee last Sunday, rushing for 46 yards on 15 carries to end a six-game streak of 100-yard games. The Jaguars lost 34-24, meaning they most likely need to win their next two games and hope the Colts fall once, giving Jacksonville the AFC South title.
The Jaguars often decide a player's status Friday, but coach Jack Del Rio said earlier this week that Jones-Drew might deserve more time.
"Some guys have earned that because you've seen them go through that and then play well," Del Rio told The Florida Times-Union on Thursday. "If you have a history with a guy, it makes it a little easier to understand what they're capable of."
That came one day after Del Rio said: "I try not to let it linger until Sunday. I like to make that determination so we can set our game-day active list and let the special-teams coach get his guys in order and our offensive and defensive coaches get their plans in order."
Wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker (ankle) and guard Justin Smiley (head) also missed Friday's practice. Smiley is listed as doubtful, and Sims-Walker is questionable. Linebacker Justin Durant (groin) was declared out.
Offensive tackle Jordan Black (ankle), safety Courtney Greene (shoulder), running back Greg Jones (back), guard Vincent Manuwai (foot) and defensive linemen Terrance Knighton (back) and Austen Lane (knee) were limited in practice. All are probable.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.