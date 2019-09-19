Around the NFL

Jags owner on Ramsey trade request: It's a team sport

Published: Sep 19, 2019 at 09:39 AM

Jalen Ramsey might be very vocal but the owner of the Jaguars is not. Owner Shad Khan didn't have much to say when asked about the team possibly trading one of the best corners in the game.

"This is a team sport," he told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano during TNF First Look. "I am very sensitive to individual needs but we have to do the right thing for the team."

News leaked earlier this week that Ramsey requested a trade after getting into a heated argument with coach Doug Marrone on the sideline during their loss to the Texans on Sunday. The Pro Bowler is frustrated with the way the team has been using him. He prefers to play man-to-man instead of zone coverage.

Even though a possible trade still lingers, Ramsey will be on the field in a Jaguars uniform when they take on the Titans on Thursday night. Ramsey said he was planning to play despite the trade demand.

