Jags lose reserve lineman McDougle for season

Published: Aug 14, 2007 at 03:59 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars guard/tackle Stockar McDougle ruptured his left Achilles' tendon and will be out for the season, the team's second significant injury along the offensive line.

Jacksonville already was playing without starting center Brad Meester, who broke his right ankle two weeks ago and will miss at least the first three games of the regular season.

McDougle injured his Achilles' tendon during practice Monday night, but the team didn't know the severity of the injury until Tuesday.

McDougle, a first-round draft pick by Detroit in 2000, played 11 games for the Jaguars last season, primarily on special teams. He spent his first five seasons with the Lions, then the 2005 campaign in Miami.

He was uncertain to make Jacksonville's roster this season because the team signed free agent Tony Pashos to be the starting right tackle and made longtime starter Maurice Williams the primary backup.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Kevin Colbert emotional after final draft as Steelers GM: 'It doesn't mean it's over'

This weekend marked the final draft for Kevin Colbert as general manager of the Steelers. Following Day 3 of the draft on Saturday, during which Colbert and Co. made four selections, the GM got emotional thinking back on his legacy with the club.

news

Pete Carroll, Seahawks 'happy with' quarterbacks on roster after not adding to room during draft

Seattle was thought to be a possible landing spot for a quarterback, rookie or otherwise, during the 2022 NFL Draft. But the Seahawks now look to be moving forward with Geno Smith and Drew Lock under center.

news

Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett 'certainly has a chance' to be Steelers' Week 1 starting QB

Though Mitchell Trubisky has more NFL experience, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not ruling out the possibility that Pittsburgh's latest Round 1 pick, Kenny Pickett, could be QB1 come September.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW