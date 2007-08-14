Jags lose reserve lineman McDougle for season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars guard/tackle Stockar McDougle ruptured his left Achilles' tendon and will be out for the season, the team's second significant injury along the offensive line.
Jacksonville already was playing without starting center Brad Meester, who broke his right ankle two weeks ago and will miss at least the first three games of the regular season.
McDougle injured his Achilles' tendon during practice Monday night, but the team didn't know the severity of the injury until Tuesday.
He was uncertain to make Jacksonville's roster this season because the team signed free agent Tony Pashos to be the starting right tackle and made longtime starter Maurice Williams the primary backup.
