Jags left with just three safeties after releasing Thompson

Published: Apr 16, 2008

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars released safety Lamont Thompson on Wednesday, leaving them with few options in the secondary.

Thompson signed with the team last November and was expected to be in the mix for a starting spot after Jacksonville opted not to retain veteran Sammy Knight.

Thompson played in three games last year for Jacksonville, recording six solo tackles and four special teams tackles. A second-round draft pick by Cincinnati in 2002, he has played in 83 games with Tennessee, Cincinnati, Miami and the Jaguars.

Without him, the Jaguars might need to draft another safety to fill out the roster. Jacksonville has three safeties remaining: Jamaal Fudge, Gerald Sensabaugh and last year's top pick, Reggie Nelson.

