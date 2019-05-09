Around the NFL

Jags LB Telvin Smith says he won't play football in 2019

Published: May 09, 2019 at 08:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith wasn't kidding when he said two days ago that followers of his private Instagram account would know "this week" what was going on.

Smith took to his Instagram page Thursday afternoon and dropped a bombshell by announcing he is stepping away from football for the 2019 season.

"It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order," Smith wrote. "At this time I must take time away from the game & get my world in order. I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health.

"I appreciate all the support I will & will not get. I just ask y'all respect my decision to not play football this season."

"We will not have a comment about Telvin Smith's statement at this time," the Jaguars said in a statement. "We need to have a conversation with Telvin to understand the situation and the circumstances.

"If there is a way we can support him we need to understand that."

Smith, who turned 28 on April 11, was set to enter his sixth professional season since entering the league in 2014 as a fifth-round pick with the Jaguars.

Over the past five seasons, Smith has been a mainstay for the linebacker group and for one of the league's top defensive units. He has appeared in 76 games with 69 starts, and produced five straight seasons with 100-plus tackles. Smith was selected to the 2017 Pro Bowl.

His decision to step away for a season will be met with scrutiny and plenty of speculation on his future in Jacksonville. But Smith, who hasn't been in attendance for the team's voluntary offseason workout program, appeared to understand he will be under the microscope.

"I know the rumors of trade talk came about, but I started my career in Jacksonville & the day I do decide to call it quits it will be right here in Duval," Smith wrote.

Meanwhile, Smith's absence doesn't necessarily leave the Jaguars in a bind.

The team recently signed free-agent linebackers Ramik Wilson, D.J. Alexander and Najee Goode, and claimed James Onwualu off waivers to bolster depth. Jacksonville also used a third-round pick on linebacker Quincy Williams in the 2019 NFL Draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler dies at age of 72

Former St. Louis Cardinals guard Conrad Dobler died at the age of 72, the team announced on Monday. Dobler was a fifth-round pick in the 1972 NFL Draft and played 10 seasons.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talks Super Bowl MVP, says ankle won't hold him back this offseason

A day after winning Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked to the media about winning Super Bowl MVP and his ankle injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chiefs' Harrison Butker bounces back from early miss to kick game-winning FG in Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker says it was a kicker's dream to be able to kick a game-winning field goal in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney on Super Bowl LVII performance: 'It is the biggest game of my life'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney only had three touches in Sunday's Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles and said it was the "biggest game of his life."

news

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton says he dreamt of scoring TD, winning Super Bowl: 'For it to happen, it's surreal'

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton offered a compelling case to be named MVP following his performance in Super Bowl LVII, which included a game-altering fumble return touchdown against the Eagles.

news

Who could Super Bowl champion Chiefs face to kick off 2023 season?

With the Chiefs coming back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win their second Super Bowl in the last four seasons, Kevin Patra takes a look at Kansas City's possible opponents to kick off its title defense in 2023.

news

Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl LVII victory

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement through Instagram on Sunday following Kansas City's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on earning second Super Bowl ring: 'It's a whole other feeling to get two'

Following the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, TE Travis Kelce fought back emotions when talking about beating his brother Jason and the effect the win will have on Andy Reid's legacy going forward.

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid after winning Super Bowl LVII: 'I think I'm going to hang around'

Andy Reid, awash in celebratory confetti following his Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, said he's staying put as the franchise's head coach.

news

Eagles CB James Bradberry on crucial third-down penalty: 'It was holding'

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry told reporters following Philadelphia's loss in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday that he held Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on a crucial third down in the fourth quarter.

news

NFL community, fans react to Chiefs' 38-35 win over Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, on Sunday at an electric State Farm Stadium to win their second Super Bowl in four years. See the reactions of athletes, celebrities and notable figures across the country.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE