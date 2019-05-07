Telvin Smith on trade rumors: 'I'm never leaving Duval'

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith appeared to make his first comments since not showing up for the voluntary portion of the team's offseason workout program.

Smith took to social media Monday night during an Instagram live session with his followers and emphasized he hasn't left Jacksonville and doesn't plan to.

"Understand this, I never left Duval," Smith said in the video clip, via Demetrius Harvey of LockOnJags. "I'm never leaving Duval; it's Duval til we die. You understand me? Y'all seen trade rumors and stuff. Y'all seen me go anywhere? Exactly. Y'all seen the rumors go somewhere, but y'all ain't seen me go nowhere cause I ain't going nowhere. You understand me?

"I promise y'all this: Ain't nothing about Telvin Smith leaving Duval."

Smith also promised his followers that they would know more "this week" on what's going on.

Smith and cornerback Jalen Ramsey were noticeably absent when the Jaguars reported for the first phase of the offseason workout program, which, again, is voluntary in nature.

But the two players fell under the microscope when Jaguars executive vice president Tom Coughlin publicly commented on players not being present for the workouts.

Coughlin's comments drew swift reaction, including the NFLPA issuing a statement to give a definition of the word "voluntary" and the league issuing a warning to Coughlin.

As to Smith's message, the best thing to do now is wait to see whatever he'll disclose in the coming days.