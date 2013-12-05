 Skip to main content
Jags beat Texans to end home game losing streak

Published: Dec 05, 2013 at 03:59 PM

JACKSONVILLE -- Chad Henne threw two touchdown passes, Jordan Todman scored on some trickery and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Houston Texans 27-20 on Thursday night.

The Jaguars (4-9) won their third straight -- their fourth victory in five games since a bye -- and continued to show signs of progress under first-year coach Gus Bradley.

They also won at home for the first time since Nov. 25, 2012, against Tennessee.

Houston (2-11) extended its franchise-record losing streak to 11 games, a stunning stretch of futility that could lead the franchise to fire coach Gary Kubiak.

Kubiak and the Texans looked as if they would end the streak after a quarterback change, but Geno Hayes intercepted Matt Schuab's pass with 2:08 remaining to seal Jacksonville's first series sweep since 2009.

