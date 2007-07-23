Jags' Barnes sentenced to probation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Khalif Barnes has been sentenced to six months probation after pleading no contest to a drunken-driving charge.

Barnes, 25, pleaded no contest last week. Duval County Judge James Ruth also sentenced him to pay $650 in fines and court costs, perform 50 hours of community service, attend a drunken-driving class and have his driver's license suspended for six months.

Barnes apologized for calling the police officer a racist during his Nov. 10 arrest. Barnes was caught on police video calling Officer D. E. Cullen a "KKK devil who hates all colored people" and accusing him of targeting Jaguars players.

"The stress of the situation led me to say things which I do not believe. I want you to know that was out of character for me," Barnes said in a letter to Cullen. "You were just trying to do your job that night, and I am sorry for the things I said to you. I know you have a hard job."

Barnes was driving his 2007 silver Mercedes 101 mph in a 60-mph zone, police said. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test with a blood alcohol level of 0.12 percent. Florida's legal driving limit is 0.08 percent.

"Khalif is glad to put this behind him, and is now working hard to help Jacksonville have a successful season. He is a good person," Barnes' attorney, O. David Barksdale, said in an e-mailed statement.