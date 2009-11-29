Jags-49ers QT

It was over when ...
49ers TE Vernon Davis caught his ninth touchdown of the season.
(Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)
Josh Scobee missed a 21-yard field goal attempt midway through the fourth quarter, which left the Jaguars down 20-3.
Game ball
The 49ers opened up the passing game, and QB Alex Smith answered the call. Working mostly out of the shotgun, Smith completed 27 of 41 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Just as important, he didn't throw an interception for the first time this season.
Noteworthy
49ers TE Vernon Davis tied the franchise single-season record by a tight end with his ninth touchdown catch. ... Jacksonville WR Torry Holt (four catches for 50 yards) passed Andre Reed for 10th all-time in receiving yards with 13,226. ... Jags RB Maurice Jones-Drew (15 carries for 75 yards) eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career. ... 49ers RB Frank Gore has scored a touchdown in five straight games.