Jags-49ers QT

Published: Nov 29, 2009 at 10:50 AM

It was over when ...

49ers TE Vernon Davis caught his ninth touchdown of the season.

(Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)

Josh Scobee missed a 21-yard field goal attempt midway through the fourth quarter, which left the Jaguars down 20-3.

Game ball

The 49ers opened up the passing game, and QB Alex Smith answered the call. Working mostly out of the shotgun, Smith completed 27 of 41 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Just as important, he didn't throw an interception for the first time this season.

Key Stat

The Jaguars were 0-for-4 in the red zone, including two fumbles by QB David Garrard.

Noteworthy

49ers TE Vernon Davis tied the franchise single-season record by a tight end with his ninth touchdown catch. ... Jacksonville WR Torry Holt (four catches for 50 yards) passed Andre Reed for 10th all-time in receiving yards with 13,226. ... Jags RB Maurice Jones-Drew (15 carries for 75 yards) eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career. ... 49ers RB Frank Gore has scored a touchdown in five straight games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Diagnosing Denver's slow start with Russell Wilson; plus, the driving force behind the surprising Giants

Why are the Russell Wilson/Nathaniel Hackett Broncos struggling? What's the driving force behind the Giants' surprising 2-0 start? Is Matt Ryan cooked in Indianapolis? Bucky Brooks answers those questions in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.

news

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) set to make 2022 debut Sunday vs. Broncos

After missing the first two weeks of the season with a groin injury, Niners TE George Kittle does not have an injury designation for Sunday' night's game versus the Denver Broncos and is set to return to the field.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) questionable vs. Panthers

Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara are among a handful of key Saints who could miss Week 3 as both are listed as questionable for Sunday's Saints-Panthers showdown in Charlotte.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (ribs) questionable to play Sunday vs. Jaguars

Whether Justin Herbert will give it a go Sunday -- broken rib cartilage and all -- is still to be determined as the Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback is questionable for Sunday's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE