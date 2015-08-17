Jadeveon Clowney returns to Texans practice

The Houston Texans brought the former No. 1 overall pick off the PUP list and eased him into practice Monday.
"I felt pretty good," Clowney told the media after practice. "Just happy to be back out here with my teammates. I was very excited to be out here.
"It's going to be great when I can get back out there and rush the passer. I'm tired of hitting blocking dummies that don't hit back."
Coach Bill O'Brien said following the team's 23-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers that Clowney would start taking part in portions of practice.
"It won't be a full practice, but he'll be out there," O'Brien said Saturday, per the Houston Chronicle.
O'Brien was vague last week discussing the linebacker, saying he wouldn't rush back Clowney, who is coming off microfracture surgery. The Texans will not push the pass rusher back into team drills right away, but that Clowney hit Monday's goal date for a return to workouts is a solid sign. Taking him off the PUP list is an indication he should be ready for at least a rotation role by Week 1.