Around the NFL

Jadeveon Clowney returns to Texans practice

Published: Aug 17, 2015 at 04:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Monday marked a key day in Jadeveon Clowney's road to redemption.

The Houston Texans brought the former No. 1 overall pick off the PUP list and eased him into practice Monday. 

"I felt pretty good," Clowney told the media after practice. "Just happy to be back out here with my teammates. I was very excited to be out here.

"It's going to be great when I can get back out there and rush the passer. I'm tired of hitting blocking dummies that don't hit back."

Coach Bill O'Brien said following the team's 23-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers that Clowney would start taking part in portions of practice.

"It won't be a full practice, but he'll be out there," O'Brien said Saturday, per the Houston Chronicle.

O'Brien was vague last week discussing the linebacker, saying he wouldn't rush back Clowney, who is coming off microfracture surgery. The Texans will not push the pass rusher back into team drills right away, but that Clowney hit Monday's goal date for a return to workouts is a solid sign. Taking him off the PUP list is an indication he should be ready for at least a rotation role by Week 1.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast features the gang breaking down Jimmy Garoppolo's preseason debut and Ameer Abdullah's breakout game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) ruled out vs. Vikings, will miss third straight game

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will miss a third consecutive game. The Carolina Panthers ruled the running back out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Nick Chubb (calf) will not play for banged-up Browns vs. Cardinals

The Browns will attempt to take down the league's only remaining undefeated team without a key weapon. Running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ (calf) will not play in Cleveland's Week 6 game against Arizona.
news

What to watch for in Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars in London

In the second of two straight weeks featuring games from London, Tua Tagovailoa is set to return from a stint on IR for the Dolphins, as they take on rookie Trevor Lawrence ﻿﻿﻿and the Jaguars on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live on CBS.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (concussion) cleared to play vs. Rams

Daniel Jones is on track to play Sunday against the Rams. Jones was a full participant in practice, and it "appears" the QB will be able to play after suffering a concussion in Week 5. Jones was officially removed from the injury report.
news

Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals 

﻿Zach Ertz﻿'s time in Philadelphia has come to a close. The Eagles are trading their longtime tight end to the Cardinals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Philadelphia is receiving rookie CB ﻿Tay Gowan﻿ and a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to start vs. Jaguars in London

It's Tua Time in London. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday that barring a setback, ﻿QB Tua Tagovailoa﻿ will start Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith ready to make his first start in four years 

It's Geno time! ﻿Geno Smith﻿ is set to start his first game in four years Sunday night when the Seahawks head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.
news

Bills out for revenge after getting stiff-armed by Derrick Henry, Titans last season

In every 2020 highlight package there is at least one version of Titans RB Derrick Henry stiff-arming then-Bills corner Josh Norman into space. Buffalo hasn't forgotten that play.
news

Leonard Fournette: 'The sky's the limit for me' in Buccaneers offense

As the clear RB1 in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers back Leonard Fournette has shown signs of being the runner many thought he could be coming out of LSU.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 15

Richard Sherman could miss a couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered in Thursday night's 28-22 win over the Eagles. The veteran corner is undergoing an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the injury.
news

Jalen Hurts on struggling Eagles offense: 'I have to be better'

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shoulders the blame for Thursday night's 28-22 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Thumb no problem for Tom Brady in Buccaneers' win over Eagles: 'Feel great'

Other than the tape that surrounded it, Tom Brady's injured thumb certainly didn't look to be a hindrance, as he got his Buccaneers off to a hot start that led to a 28-22 win over the host Eagles on Thursday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW