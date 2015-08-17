Jadeveon Clowney returns to Texans practice

O'Brien was vague last week discussing the linebacker, saying he wouldn't rush back Clowney, who is coming off microfracture surgery. The Texans will not push the pass rusher back into team drills right away, but that Clowney hit Monday's goal date for a return to workouts is a solid sign. Taking him off the PUP list is an indication he should be ready for at least a rotation role by Week 1.