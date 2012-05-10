Jacoby Jones excited for fresh start with Baltimore Ravens

Published: May 10, 2012 at 02:17 AM

For one day in January, M&T Stadium was Jacoby Jones' personal hell.

The then-Houston Texans wideout fumbled twice during an AFC divisional playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one of which directly resulted in a Ravens touchdown.

Harrison: Post-draft Power Rankings

With the draft and most of free agency behind us, how do teams stack up against each other? Elliot Harrison weighs in. **More ...**

The next time Jones sets his eyes on the Ravens' stadium, the building should be a welcome sign. Jones and the Ravens agreed to a two-year deal on Tuesday, and the new Raven is ready for a fresh start.

"I got a new breath of fresh air," Jones told the Carroll County Times on Wednesday. "It's a great opportunity. Everything happens for a reason. I'm here, I'm a Raven now."

Jones' deal is worth $7 million, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

The Texans released Jones last week, and the wideout/kick returner also visited the Carolina Panthers before settling on the Ravens.

"Houston is a great organization, they gave me a chance," Jones said. "Things happened. It's a business. What happened is in the past."

Jones should add an intriguing dimension to an improved Ravens aerial attack featuring No. 1 wideout Anquain Boldin and the emerging Torrey Smith. Jones has 127 career receptions for 1,741 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"I got to come in and work like everybody else," Jones said. "Anquan Boldin and Torrey Smith are great athletes. Like they say, iron sharpens iron. I want to come in and be a team player. That's what I am. I'm going to work hard and be dedicated and get jewelry, a Super Bowl ring."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

