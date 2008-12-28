Jacobs tops list of inactives for Giants against Vikes

MINNEAPOLIS -- The New York Giants gave the Minnesota Vikings a break by putting four starters on the inactive list Sunday: running back Brandon Jacobs, tight end Kevin Boss, defensive tackle Barry Cofield and cornerback Aaron Ross.
All four players were on this week's injury report with various ailments, but with the NFC's top seed already sewn up the Giants got a chance to give some key players nearly three weeks to heal with their first playoff game not until Jan. 10 or 11.
Derrick Ward moved into the starting lineup for Jacobs, with a chance of joining his teammate as a fellow 1,000-yard rusher. Ward needed 52 yards to reach that milestone and give the Giants only the fourth set of 1,000-yard rushers in NFL history.
The Vikings need to win this game, or have Chicago lose at Houston, to take the NFC North division and make the playoffs for the first time in four years. Defensive tackle Pat Williams, out with a broken bone in his right shoulder, was their only missing starter.
