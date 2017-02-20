Around the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars to trade Julius Thomas to Dolphins

Published: Feb 20, 2017 at 09:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Julius Thomas is Miami-bound after all.

The Jaguars are trading the veteran tight end to the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the pending move. Per Rapoport, it's expected that the Jaguars will receive a 2017 seventh-round pick in return.

The trade will not be official until the start of the new league year on March 9. The Dolphins' official website reported Wednesday that Thomas passed his physical, citing a league source.

Thomas was initially discussed as part of a player-for-player trade between the two franchises, with veteran tackle Branden Albert heading to Jacksonville.

The sides are still finalizing the Albert deal. When all is said and done, the two separate trades will result in Thomas and a late-round draft pick going to Miami in exchange for Albert and another late-round pick.

It's easy to appreciate the moves from the Dolphins' point of view.

With Thomas taking over as the tight end in three-receiver sets and 2016 first-round pick Laremy Tunsil replacing a declining Albert at left tackle, the offense has theoretically improved at two positions.

This could be just the change of scenery Thomas needs to get his career back on track. After a pair of Pro Bowl seasons in Denver, he was a colossal disappointment under a monstrous five-year, $46 million deal in Jacksonville.

Thomas struggled to develop chemistry with Blake Bortles after missing the beginning of the 2015 season with finger surgery and returning at less than peak football shape in October. Hampered by ankle and elbow injuries prior to his season-ending fractured tailbone last year, Thomas finished his second Jacksonville campaign with just 281 yards and four touchdowns on 30 receptions.

Now he's returning to the comfort of Adam Gase's offense. With Gase calling the plays across 2013 and 2014 in Denver, Thomas became the first tight end in history to record at least 12 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

"Skill-set wise as a tight end, he gives you everything," NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah explained in 2014. "He can run after the catch, he can post you up in the middle of the field, he has a great feel in the red zone."

Still just 28 years old, Thomas could be poised for a bounce-back season in Miami. Without benefit of a Hall of Fame quarterback like Peyton Manning, though, he's a poor bet to score 24 times over 27 games as he did when the Broncos' offense was shattering NFL records.

Gase will be satisfied if Thomas stays out of the trainer's room, fills the void as the pass-catching specialist in spread formations and emerges as Ryan Tannehill's most trusted red-zone weapon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy's first start vs. Buccaneers: 'I think it was pretty good foreshadowing on how he's handled everything'

Brock Purdy is set to start at home Sunday against the Buccaneers -- the first team he started against during his memorable 2022 rookie campaign. 
news

Leading NFL in passing yards doesn't 'mean much' to Commanders QB Sam Howell: 'We haven't won enough games'

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, who leads the NFL in passing yards heading into Week 11 action, says it "doesn't mean much" to him since the team hasn't "won enough games."
news

New Raiders CB Jack Jones on Patriots' release: 'I would say it wasn't the best fit'

Former Patriots cornerback Jack Jones arrived to meet his new squad, the Raiders, on Wednesday and admitted his release from New England didn't sit well with him. 
news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers will have final say on potential return in 2023

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday he'll defer to Aaron Rodgers when the time comes to make a final decision on his return status from a torn Achilles.
news

Panthers HC Frank Reich taking back play-calling duties after giving them to OC Thomas Brown

Frank Reich announced he's resuming offensive play-calling duties starting this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers head coach said the move is not a reflection of offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.
news

Week 11 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start vs. Steelers after Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the start this Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Steelers with Deshaun Watsonout for the rest of the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday.
news

Texans running back Devin Singletary, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb highlight Players of the Week

Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Houston running back Devin Singletary highlight NFL's weekly honor roll. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to have season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder., the team announced on Wednesday.
news

DT Javon Hargrave: 49ers let guard down after 5-0 start

After the Niners got back on track this past Sunday to end a three-game skid, DT Javon Hargrave admitted that San Francisco let its guard down after a dominant 5-0 start.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'pissed off' about blown deep shots 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he's "pissed off" about blown deep throws in the first 10 weeks of the 2023 NFL season. 