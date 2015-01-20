Around the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars hire Doug Marrone as O-line coach

Published: Jan 20, 2015 at 04:22 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Doug Marrone overplayed his hand.

The former Bills coach has been hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars' assistant head coach/offensive line, per John Oehser of the team's official website.

The news comes three weeks after Marrone absconded from Buffalo with a $4 million windfall amid league-wide speculation that multiple head-coaching opportunities awaited.

As the offseason interview dance wrapped up, Marrone was left without a partner.

It's telling that he didn't land an offensive coordinator position after interviewing for that job in Jacksonville last week. Perhaps NFL owners and front-office executives questioned his loyalty after watching him flee Buffalo just two years into his commitment.

Marrone's predicament is reminiscent of another former Bills head coach. Mike Mularkey ended up as Dolphins tight ends coach in 2007 after leaving Buffalo for undisclosed reasons during a front-office shakeup in 2005.

Charged with reshaping one of the league's least effective units, Marrone can take solace in the fact that he's now the highest-paid offensive line coach in NFL history.

