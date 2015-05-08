 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars dealt big hit in crucial season

Published: May 08, 2015 at 12:00 PM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

This is supposed to be Jacksonville's season to move up the standings. That move got a lot more challenging on Friday.

No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler's torn ACL is heartbreaking because it came on the rookie's first day of practice as a pro. The season-ending injury also comes as an ominous start to a crucial year for coach Gus Bradley and general manager David Caldwell.

This is the duo's third season together, and the Jaguars' roster has finally been remade in their image. After just seven wins in the last two years combined, it was time for the new Jaguars to show they have made progress since the team's darkest days under Jack Del Rio, Mike Mularkey and former general manager Gene Smith.

Fowler's injury will take some air out of the team's offseason optimism. But the organization doesn't want to hear about any curses or their run of bad luck and bad picks at the top of the draft. The team knows that no one will feel sorry for them in November, and that they'll have to find ways to escape the top of the draft again in 2016.

Find a consistent pass rusher: Fowler's injury hurts so much in large part because the dynamic pass rusher and dynamic personality filled the team's biggest need. The Jaguars have the makings of a strong defensive line, especially with Sen'Derrick Marks and free-agent pickup Jared Odrick playing on the inside. Bradley has been able to scheme up a pass rush without a consistent player on the outside who can win one-on-one matchups.

The Jaguars finished sixth in the NFL with 44 sacks, yet what player scares opposing offenses on the outside? Veteran Chris Clemons is likely to step back into the starting lineup now at the team's "Leo" spot, with Andre Branch also in the mix. Free-agent pickup Dan Skuta, who will be on the outside at linebacker, could be asked to blitz more often. Little known defensive end Ryan Davis, who played well in a limited role last year, could wind up having a big role.

Improve the rest of the defense: Jacksonville's secondary has been a problem for a long time. Bradley and Caldwell were dealt a bad hand with Fowler, but it doesn't mean the rest of the defense has to fall apart. This is a group that flies around the field. They should know Bradley's system well by now. In the ultimate team sport, they can make up for the loss of Fowler.

Keep the defense off the field: The team put too much on Blake Bortles last season. He showed a lot of promise despite some ugly stats, but the team drafted T.J. Yeldon in the second round to take pressure off Bortles and the defense. The best way to minimize a diminished pass rush would be to score some points.

Injury will be no excuse: Every team has to deal with devastating injuries, and this one feels more depressing than most. But the Jaguars had a good draft overall, spent a lot of money in free agency, and have had three seasons to implement the vision of Caldwell and Bradley. Both men can't catch a break, and they know they have to prove the team is on the right track this year so they are around to see Dante Fowler's second season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets expected to sign former Cowboys OT Tyron Smith to one-year deal worth up to $20 million

The New York Jets are signing former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. 
news

Rams agree to terms with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on one-year deal

The Rams have agreed to terms with Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported Friday.
news

Cowboys release LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR Michael Gallup 

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and wide receiver Michael Gallup, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Steelers trading QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles, clearing way for Russell Wilson to start

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Russell Wilson focused on helping Steelers win, not QB battle with Kenny Pickett

Formally introduced by the Steelers on Friday, QB Russell Wilson said his mindset isn't yet on beating out Kenny Pickett for the starting role, rather helping Pittsburgh get back on track. 
news

Browns hire former Titans HC Mike Vrabel as consultant

Mike Vrabel, who was fired as Titans head coach in January, is joining the Browns as a consultant. 
news

NFL community reacts to Aaron Donald's retirement on social media

Aaron Donald's retirement announcement rocked the NFL world on Friday. Here's a collection of appreciation posts from the NFL community that flooded social media.
news

Rams 8-time All-Pro DT Aaron Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons in NFL

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has announced his retirement following 10 NFL seasons. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Vikings acquire No. 23 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft via trade with Texans

The Vikings will now have the Nos. 11 and 23 overall picks in the first round come April 25 after a trade with the Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Josh Uche on taking less money to re-sign with Patriots: 'I think the future is bright'

Patriots pass rusher Josh Uche explains his decision to take less money in order to stay in New England, citing his loyalty to the club that drafted him in 2020 and his excitement to play under new head coach Jerod Mayo.
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Giants 'sold' Drew Lock on opportunity to compete to be starting QB

According to Seahawks general manager John Schneider, the Giants sold former Seattle QB Drew Lock on switching coasts by danglingly a chance to start.