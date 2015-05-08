Jacksonville Jaguars dealt big hit in crucial season

Injury will be no excuse: Every team has to deal with devastating injuries, and this one feels more depressing than most. But the Jaguars had a good draft overall, spent a lot of money in free agency, and have had three seasons to implement the vision of Caldwell and Bradley. Both men can't catch a break, and they know they have to prove the team is on the right track this year so they are around to see Dante Fowler's second season.