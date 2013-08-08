Jackson wows with two TDs in Seahawks' win

SAN DIEGO -- Tarvaris Jackson threw two touchdown passes and Brady Quinn, also battling to be Russell Wilson's backup, threw for another score as the Seattle Seahawks beat San Diego 31-10 Thursday night in Mike McCoy's debut as Chargers coach.
Wilson, who led the Seahawks to the playoffs last year as a rookie, played the first three series. He threw for 23 yards and ran for 9.
Jackson threw a 42-yard scoring pass to Stephen Williams on the first play of the fourth quarter and hit Derrick Coleman on a 6-yarder in the final minutes. Jackson also threw a 41-yard pass to Williams to set up Spencer Ware's 6-yard scoring run late in the third quarter.
Manti Te'o had a quiet debut at inside linebacker for the Chargers, with no tackles during the first two series.
