Jackson wows with two TDs in Seahawks' win

Published: Aug 08, 2013 at 06:07 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Tarvaris Jackson threw two touchdown passes and Brady Quinn, also battling to be Russell Wilson's backup, threw for another score as the Seattle Seahawks beat San Diego 31-10 Thursday night in Mike McCoy's debut as Chargers coach.

Wilson, who led the Seahawks to the playoffs last year as a rookie, played the first three series. He threw for 23 yards and ran for 9.

Quinn threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Kearse late in the first half.

Jackson threw a 42-yard scoring pass to Stephen Williams on the first play of the fourth quarter and hit Derrick Coleman on a 6-yarder in the final minutes. Jackson also threw a 41-yard pass to Williams to set up Spencer Ware's 6-yard scoring run late in the third quarter.

Manti Te'o had a quiet debut at inside linebacker for the Chargers, with no tackles during the first two series.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 revealed 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 17 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with another episode of the podcast.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb/quad) limited at practice ahead of Ravens game

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday due to quadriceps and left thumb ailments, according to the day's practice report.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 17: Top five rushing quarterbacks 

Maurice Jones-Drew examines the top rushing quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Where does Justin Fields sit? Plus, check out his updated ranking of the top 15 running backs. 