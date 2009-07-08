Jackson, Westbrook going in opposite directions in fantasy football

M.F.: Once the top-rated running backs are off the board, owners are going to take the best runner available in the middle to late rounds. With such an increase in backfield committees around the league, many of those backs will be high-end handcuffs. Even if you don't take Marion Barber, there's no reason you should pass on Felix Jones in the middle rounds based on his sleeper value. As a result, most owners will likely end up with another owner's handcuff (or handcuffs) without making it a strategy. Of course, it doesn't hurt to target the handcuffs of starting backs with injury woes or excessive career carries. But in a situation like the one you've mentioned, I would make sure I drafted McCoy to insure Westbrook. The veteran is coming off both ankle and knee surgeries, and the fact that he'll be 30 next season makes him even more of a risk-reward player. You'll have to take McCoy several rounds earlier than other handcuffs such as Ladell Betts or Jamaal Charles, but it's important to make the move.