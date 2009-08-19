Jackson, Welker have additional value in PPR fantasy leagues

M.F.: I have been in around 15 drafts since April (yes, I held a draft that long ago), so I've been in almost every single spot from the first pick to the last pick. In that time, I've learned that I'd much rather be smack dab in the middle (or as close to the middle as possible) in each round. Here's the catch in your case, though. In a 10-team league, you can take third overall pick and still get a strong wide receiver in Round 2. Assuming you'd be able to land Adrian Peterson, Forte or Jones-Drew with that third pick, I'd prefer that position in the draft. It's hard to predict the flow of a draft, but again I would guess someone like Calvin Johnson or Steve Smith should still be available with that second-round selection.