Around the NFL

Jackson: Recent Manziel behavior won't be tolerated

Published: Feb 24, 2016 at 05:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Hue Jackson knew the question was coming. The one about Johnny Manziel.

Maybe that's why the new coach of the Browns spent the first five-plus minutes of his Wednesday news conference in filibuster mode, praising a newly reshaped Cleveland front office led by Sashi Brown and a fresh-formed coaching staff determined to right the ship.

When Jackson finally opened it up to questions, though, Manziel's name bubbled up quick, with reporters asking if the troubled quarterback would still be on the roster come March 9.

"I knew that question was coming, but I think we all know and understand that we made a statement two weeks ago about Johnny Manziel and I'm going to stand by that," Jackson said. "I think his future on our team will be addressed here pretty soon."

Those of you who read NFL.com already know about Manziel's future. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month that Cleveland will cut the former Heisman Trophy winner when the new league year begins. 

Manziel remains under criminal investigation by Dallas police for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend during an argument last month.

"I want to make sure we all understand that that behavior will not be tolerated as we move forward," Jackson said. "And that's all I want to say about it. I want to leave it at that. Our organization is going to take a stand. And we're going to move on from those kind of situations as we move forward."

Acknowledging that the team has tried to reach out to Manziel, Jackson finally told scribes: "We've talked about Johnny enough."

Manziel is history in Cleveland, but the Browns haven't given up on suspended wideout Josh Gordon. With the receiver vying for NFL reinstatement, Jackson confirmed that he would meet with Gordon and decide if he's a fit for the team once that becomes a reality.

It all channels back to accountability for Jackson, who used that word repeatedly Wednesday, saying the players who stick around are "all going to start at zero."

"I want guys that have high character and high football character," Jackson said. "... Obviously, there's been some things well-documented about some players here and, again, I'll take them on a case-by-case basis and see if they fit exactly what it is that I'm talking about. ... But I'm not going to bend on it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley likely to start vs. Rams

With Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined, QB Tyler Huntley is likely to start for the Ravens in Week 17 vs. the Rams, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians clears COVID protocols, will coach Sunday vs. Jets

Bruce Arians is back. The Buccaneers HC has cleared COVID protocols and will be on the sideline Sunday against the Jets, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz﻿ was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Next up for Wentz will be testing out of COVID-19 protocols on Sunday to be able to take the field against the Raiders.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Bengals

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Saturday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 1

Notable injury and roster news from New Year's Day.  
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett looking to send Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out 'with a bang'

With plenty of signs pointing to Monday night being Ben  final home game at Heinz Field, Garrett's focused on giving the rival signal-caller a not-so fond farewell. 
news

Former Cowboys player, NFL head coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77

Dan Reeves, who was a head coach of the Broncos, Giants and Falcons after playing with the Cowboys, has died at the age of 77. Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls as a coach and player. 
news

Lions HC Campbell: Return of RB D'Andre Swift 'a sight for sore eyes'

Lions RB D'Andre Swift makes his return vs. the Seahawks after a four-game absence, and coach Dan Campbell believes it could make for a strong finish to Detroit's season. 
news

Belichick evaluates Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence: 'He'll be a solid NFL player, maybe great'

Ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Jaguars, Patriots coach Bill Belichick gives his assessment on the rookie season of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. 
news

Week 17 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) doubtful; Trey Lance expected to start vs. Texans 

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ was listed as doubtful with a thumb injury on Friday's injury report following a week in which Garoppolo did not participate in practice. Rookie backup Trey Lance is expected to start, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos place WR Jerry Jeudy, OLB Bradley Chubb on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Broncos have lost two key players for their pivotal Week 17 game. Receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and edge rusher ﻿Bradley Chubb﻿ are headed to the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW