Jackson: Recent Manziel behavior won't be tolerated

Maybe that's why the new coach of the Browns spent the first five-plus minutes of his Wednesday news conference in filibuster mode, praising a newly reshaped Cleveland front office led by Sashi Brown and a fresh-formed coaching staff determined to right the ship.
When Jackson finally opened it up to questions, though, Manziel's name bubbled up quick, with reporters asking if the troubled quarterback would still be on the roster come March 9.
"I knew that question was coming, but I think we all know and understand that we made a statement two weeks ago about Johnny Manziel and I'm going to stand by that," Jackson said. "I think his future on our team will be addressed here pretty soon."
Those of you who read NFL.com already know about Manziel's future. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month that Cleveland will cut the former Heisman Trophy winner when the new league year begins.
Manziel remains under criminal investigation by Dallas police for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend during an argument last month.
"I want to make sure we all understand that that behavior will not be tolerated as we move forward," Jackson said. "And that's all I want to say about it. I want to leave it at that. Our organization is going to take a stand. And we're going to move on from those kind of situations as we move forward."
Acknowledging that the team has tried to reach out to Manziel, Jackson finally told scribes: "We've talked about Johnny enough."
Manziel is history in Cleveland, but the Browns haven't given up on suspended wideout Josh Gordon. With the receiver vying for NFL reinstatement, Jackson confirmed that he would meet with Gordon and decide if he's a fit for the team once that becomes a reality.
It all channels back to accountability for Jackson, who used that word repeatedly Wednesday, saying the players who stick around are "all going to start at zero."
"I want guys that have high character and high football character," Jackson said. "... Obviously, there's been some things well-documented about some players here and, again, I'll take them on a case-by-case basis and see if they fit exactly what it is that I'm talking about. ... But I'm not going to bend on it."