Dallas PD still investigating Johnny Manziel for assault

Johnny Manziel remains under criminal investigation for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend during an argument last month, Dallas police announced Saturday.

Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Maj. Midge Boyle said detectives continue to investigate a claim of domestic violence assault made against the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Police have spoken to Manziel's former girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, and witnesses. The detective in charge of the case has yet to speak to Manziel about the alleged incident, Boyle said.

"Up to this point in the investigation, detectives have continued communicating with the complainant, interviewed witnesses, received medical records from the complainant, and obtained video from surveillance cameras," said Boyle, reading from a statement. "Detectives are continuing with their efforts to fully investigate the facts of this case ... As of (Saturday), there has been no determination as to what type of charge, if any, will be filed against Mr. Manziel."

In addition to the police probe, Manziel also is under investigation for possible violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

The complaint stems from an alleged altercation between Manziel and Crowley, who said Manziel struck her "several times" during an argument on Jan. 30, according to a Fort Worth (Texas) police incident report.

WFAA-TV in Dallas reported earlier this month that a Texas judge signed a protective order against Manziel that prevents him from making contact with Crowley for two years. In addition to the protective order, WFAA-TV reported the Tarrant County judge ordered Manziel to pay $12,000 in legal fees associated with the case.

According to an incident report released Feb. 4 by Fort Worth police, Crowley alleged Manziel struck her "several times" after they got into an argument at Hotel ZaZa in Dallas. Crowley also stated Manziel struck her several more times while he drove her back to her apartment. After arriving home, she eventually ran to a neighbor's house, and Manziel fled the scene on foot, the report stated.

Manziel's agent announced earlier this month he would no longer represent him and his father, Paul, expressed concern for his son to the Dallas Morning News.

"I truly believe if they can't get him help, he won't live to see his 24th birthday."

The Browns will cut Manziel when the new league year begins March 9, Rapoport reported.