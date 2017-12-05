Jackson on botched Bell tackle: 'Thought he was out'

Cincinnati linebacker Jordan Evans chased Bell in the flat, got beat to the boundary by the speedy runner and attempted to one-handed shove Bell out of bounds. As the feeble attempt happened, corner William Jackson stepped up to make a tackle but inexplicably pivoted out of the way opening the sideline for a stumbling Bell, who managed to keep his balance and prance into the end zone. (Corner Josh Shaw also ran over and might have had a chance to make a play had he not pulled up, assuming his teammates already on the scene had taken care of it.)