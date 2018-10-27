Around the NFL

Jackson 'disappointed' by reaction to hit on Mayfield

Published: Oct 27, 2018 at 09:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

It's since been ruled as an incorrect call, but it seems as though the helmet-to-helmet hit on Baker Mayfield won't go quietly.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter addressed the penalty that wasn't (then, after the game, became a penalty upon review) Wednesday when speaking with reporters. While Koetter didn't deny safety Jordan Whitehead initiated helmet-to-helmet contact (after reviewing the film), he interestingly turned about as much attention to a second flag, which he presumed was thrown for taunting on the part of Mayfield.

After the hit, the charged-up quarterback rose to his feet, got into the face of Whitehead and had to be separated by an official.

"What they said on the field was it's a helmet-to-helmet hit and then [Mayfield] got up and taunted our guy, so then they threw the second flag," Koetter said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "Somehow, they worked it out that they were picking up both flags. Where I was on the field, I didn't see it as a helmet-to-helmet [hit]. But when you look at it on tape, it clearly was, and I guess the fallout from that is what it is."

The fallout from that was NFL senior VP of officiating Al Riveron correcting the call in his weekly review of penalties. And to set the record straight, a taunting penalty was never announced. On Saturday, the league fined Whitehead $26,739 for "unnecessary roughness," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Browns coach Hue Jackson had a response for Koetter's words on Friday.

"The guy shouldn't have hit our player in the head, first of all, and, obviously, our guy got up and he tossed the ball to the official," Jackson said, again via the Akron Beacon Journal. "Obviously, the guy was close by, but the bottom line is our guy shouldn't be getting hit in the head. I don't care about some taunting foul. We're talking about our quarterback taking a shot in the head and sliding. I think that's wrong. Totally wrong."

Jackson, who said he was disappointed by Koetter's assertion that Mayfield was taunting, continued on the topic.

"Just that we're talking about a second flag," Jackson explained. "I mean, the biggest thing that happened was the quarterback got hit in the head. Taunting? Does that really matter? I mean, really? That, to me, made no sense."

It's important to note the lack of penalty, while incorrect, didn't affect the outcome of the game. The Browns ended up driving down to Tampa Bay's 1-yard line before turning the ball over on downs, eventually falling to the Buccaneers in overtime.

But it's interesting to see how two opposing coaches view an unquestioned helmet-to-helmet hit, since we as a football America are attempting to rule the head out of the game. While Jackson was rightfully upset about both the hit and the picking up of the flag, Koetter was equally as focused on a flag he thought was thrown for taunting, underscoring the prevailing desperation for triumph in professional sports.

Until we teach football players at all levels (starting at the top) not to use their head, which at this rate will happen eventually, this will continue to be a topic. How coaches handle it will be just as important to watch in the games (and perhaps, seasons) ahead.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson (illness) questionable vs. Lions; four Ravens placed on reserve/COVID-19 list 

The Ravens placed DTs Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike﻿ and edge rushers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lamar Jackson heads a list of players who are questionable or out for Sunday versus the Lions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 24

﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ has missed just two games in his storied career. Will Sunday be the third? The Cardinals' Pro Bowl wideout is a game-day decision for Sunday against the Jaguars, per coach Kliff Kingsbury. Hopkins, who has not practiced all week, is nursing a rib injury.
news

Carson Wentz (ankles) returns to Colts practice, a 'game-time decision' vs. Titans

The Colts might not have to resort to whatever plan B is this weekend. ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ (sprained ankles) returned to practice Friday, according to local reporters in attendance. 
news

Odell Beckham Jr. not listed on Browns' final injury report, expected to play vs. Bears

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is back. The Browns' star receiver did not appear on the team's Friday injury report, meaning he's expected to suit up and play for the first time in 2021.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) expected to miss a few weeks

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is going to miss some time again. The Panthers star running back is expected to be out a few weeks as the team continues to run tests on the hamstring injury that he suffered Thursday night, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson 'super anxious' to rebound from 4-INT outing

﻿Zach Wilson﻿ is ready to move on from his four-interception game against the Patriots in Week 2 as the Jets prepare to head to Denver to take on the 2-0 Broncos.
news

Nick Sirianni wears 'Beat Dallas' T-shirt to news conference

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni enters just his third game leading Philadelphia but understands the rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys well.

The first-year coach wore a "Beat Dallas" T-shirt to his Thursday news conference ahead of Monday night's game in Texas.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ready for challenge of facing 'really good' Rams defense

Tom Brady has played 22 years in the NFL but will experience the first game of his career in Los Angeles on Sunday when the Buccaneers visit the Rams. 
news

Super Wild Card Weekend to include Monday night game

The postseason is coming to Monday night! The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend will include a game on Monday night, the league announced Friday.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott not fretting critics of contract, embraces role with Tony Pollard

Ezekiel Elliott -- the second-highest paid running back in the NFL -- isn't fretting those criticizing his contract and is embracing the Cowboys' one-two punch combo with RB Tony Pollard. 
news

Texans rookie QB Davis Mills looking for areas to improve after first start

Making his first NFL start on Thursday night, Texans QB Davis Mills reflects on his debut and takes away the good and bad from Thursday night's loss to Carolina.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Panthers' win over Texans

On an evening in which notable injuries brought about unfortunate news for the Carolina Panthers, they still emerged undefeated with a victory over the Houston Texans.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW