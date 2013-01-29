Jack Bicknell Jr. named Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach

Published: Jan 29, 2013 at 09:00 AM

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Jack Bicknell Jr. as the team's new offensive line coach.

Bicknell replaces Sean Kugler, who left the Steelers following the 2012 season to become head coach at UTEP. Bicknell spent last season as the offensive line coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and began his NFL coaching career as an assistant line coach with the New York Giants from 2009-11.

The 49-year-old Bicknell spent more than two decades coaching at the collegiate level, including eight seasons as the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 1999-2006. His 43 wins at Tech rank the third-most in the program's history.

Bicknell played center at Boston College from 1981-85, where his father Jack Bicknell Sr. was head coach. Bicknell snapped the ball to Doug Flutie on the famous last-second touchdown pass that beat Miami in 1984.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins believed to have suffered season-ending ACL tear

The Ravens could be without ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ for the entirety of the 2021 regular season.
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo tests Sunday after exiting win vs. Washington with knee injury

﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ suffered a potentially serious injury early in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Washington Football Team. The Ravens RB was helped off the field, putting no weight on his left leg. The severity of the injury remained unclear after the game.
news

NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2021': Five things the voters got wrong

The players have spoken. Now what did they get wrong? Jeremy Bergman provides five items that he believes should have been handled differently by the "Top 100 Players of 2021" voters.
news

Top 100 Players of 2021, Nos. 10-1: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reigns as No. 1 ranked player

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW