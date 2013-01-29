Jack Bicknell Jr. named Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Jack Bicknell Jr. as the team's new offensive line coach.
Bicknell replaces Sean Kugler, who left the Steelers following the 2012 season to become head coach at UTEP. Bicknell spent last season as the offensive line coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and began his NFL coaching career as an assistant line coach with the New York Giants from 2009-11.
The 49-year-old Bicknell spent more than two decades coaching at the collegiate level, including eight seasons as the head coach at Louisiana Tech from 1999-2006. His 43 wins at Tech rank the third-most in the program's history.
Bicknell played center at Boston College from 1981-85, where his father Jack Bicknell Sr. was head coach. Bicknell snapped the ball to Doug Flutie on the famous last-second touchdown pass that beat Miami in 1984.
