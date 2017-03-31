Jabrill Peppers: I'm a DB who can play 'comfortably' in box

When I was watching the Patriots in the Super Bowl, or whenever I caught their games, I would say I'm doing similar stuff to Patrick Chung. So guys like Patrick Chung and Earl Thomas. I think [Thomas and I] share some of the size and the way he plays. He plays aggressive, fiery and doesn't care who you are. He's going to come down and try to give you everything he has. If I had to say, it'd be a combination of those two guys. But at the end of the day, I take what I can from veterans and guys who have done it before me and try to find my own way.