Around the NFL

Ja'Marr Chase on recent struggles: 'I would love to move around more' to 'open up' Bengals' offense

Published: Dec 08, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals' offense is among the NFL's most explosive, but a key piston in its engine -- rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase -- isn't firing.

The club's first-round draft pick isn't happy about his production of late, attributable to multiple causes from Chase's own drops to the way he's now being defended. Chase averaged 107.7 receiving yards per game over the first seven weeks of the season, but just 40.8 since.

"Hell yeah," Chase said Monday when asked if he's upset about the drop-off, per The Athletic. "Of course. C'mon, now. Of course."

The former LSU star and college teammate of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exploded over the first two months of the season as one of the NFL's most prolific deep threats. By Halloween, he was leading the NFL in receiving yardage (354) and touchdowns (four) on deep balls (20-plus air yards). But of late, he's been unable to take the top off of opposing defenses, and has just one catch of 20-plus yards in the Bengals' last five games. If New England Patriots QB Mac Jones' candidacy for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors has hit the gas, Chase's campaign has slammed on the brakes.

Concerns about Chase's drops in the preseason quickly went away early in the season, but they've since resurfaced -- he's among the league leaders in drops with eight, per Pro Football Focus, and last week, he dropped a perfectly thrown deep ball from Burrow that was intercepted off his hands. Beyond that, opposing defenses have gotten wise to his ability to get separation on the go-route.

"There are ways to help get (Chase) open," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. "There are things we can do that we tried to do and there are times he's had plays that we went to him and just didn't make for whatever reason. I just think teams are much more aware of his skills and his ability and they're pretty determined to not let him be the one to catch a deep ball, and that's really a big reason why Tee (Higgins) has been so productive the last couple of weeks."

One way the Bengals could grease his tracks again, Chase believes, would be to play him at multiple receiving positions. He's aligned wide for the vast majority of his snaps, and has seen only limited action in the slot.

"I was just getting moved around more in college so it wasn't as easy to double team me, instead of me being on one side of the field and that's easy," Chase said. "I would love to move around more. I mean, that's not a bad option. It makes the offense open up more."

Despite the frustrations, Chase's overall numbers -- 55 catches for 958 yards, eight touchdowns and a robust average of 17.4 per catch -- remain lofty. It's no doubt just a matter of time before he's back in the end zone with another rainbow throw from Burrow.

But for both him and the 7-5 Bengals, it can't happen soon enough.

Related Content

news

Washington DE Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, out 10 days due to unvaccinated status

Placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list will delay ﻿Montez Sweat﻿'s return from injury to the Washington Football Team lineup. Sweat tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's NFC East home game against the Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans waiving veteran LB Zach Cunningham

The Texans are cutting ties with another veteran starter. Tom Pelissero reports Wednesday that the Texans are releasing LB Zach Cunningham. He is subject to waivers.
news

Washington places TE Logan Thomas (knee) on injured reserve again, ending his season

Logan Thomas' season is over. Washington placed its star tight end on injured reserve Wednesday for the second time this year. Thomas exited Sunday's win over the Raiders with a knee injury. 
news

Giants prepping QB Jake Fromm to start vs. Chargers if Mike Glennon (concussion) not cleared

The Giants have begun preparation for their Week 14 matchup with the Chargers by gearing up backup QBs ﻿Jake Fromm﻿ and ﻿Brian Lewerke﻿ to play meaningful snaps.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Lions QB Jared Goff among NFL Players of the Week

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff and Los Angeles signal-caller Justin Herbert led the way in the Week 13 Players of the Week honor roll. 
news

Jimmy Graham didn't take offense to Aaron Rodgers' 'I own you' comment: 'We've just got to stop them'

Aaron Rodgers sealed Green Bay's Week 6 win over Chicago by yelling "I own you" at Bears fans. Ahead of Sunday night's rematch, Bears TE Jimmy Graham conceded that he's been known to say something similar to opponents after scoring.
news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a torn labrum on Sunday and will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

WR Kenny Stills waived by Saints five days after key drop

Less than a week removed from a dropped pass that resulted in an interception, wide receiver ﻿Kenny Stills﻿ won't get a chance to atone for it in New Orleans as he was waived by the club Tuesday. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says toe injury is improving after bye week

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers received a second opinion on his injured toe during his team's bye week and said Tuesday the biggest key to his recovery is rest.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 7

The Vikings activated their best cornerback from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday Night's matchup with the Steelers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW