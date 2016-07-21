Around the NFL

J.J. Watt undergoes surgery to repair herniated disc

Published: Jul 21, 2016 at 02:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Houston Texans' most valuable asset is in danger of missing the entirety of training camp.

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt underwent surgery to repair his herniated disc on Wednesday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. 

Watt will open camp on the physically unable to perform list, per Rapoport, but the team is hoping he will be ready for the start of the regular season. Rapoport added that a recovery time of eight weeks is the best-case scenario, and since the surgery happened so recently, it puts Watt right up against the opening weekend kickoff.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, however, expressed a slightly more pessimistic timeline. Per a source informed of Watt's prognosis, Garafolo reported that the recovery could take up to 10 weeks, which means the defensive star would miss regular-season games.

The Houston Chronicle was the first to report the news.

Although Watt has yet to miss a game in his five-year career, he's now racing against the clock to get his body in football shape for the season opener. After playing through a broken hand and severe groin injury last year, he underwent sports hernia surgery earlier this offseason.

With Brock Osweiler, Lamar Miller and rookie speedsters Will Fuller and Braxton Miller adding playmaking ability to a punchless offense, Texans have been a trendy pick to capture the AFC South crown and perhaps even make a run at the Super Bowl.

For that dream scenario to have a chance of playing out, they will need the game's most dominant defensive force at full strength.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Eagles

The New York Jets downgraded cornerback Sauce Gardner to out due to a concussion, meaning the 2-3 Jets will have to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles with an even more patchwork secondary.
news

49ers TE George Kittle fined $13,659 for T-shirt reveal during win over Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was fined $13,659 by the NFL for revealing a T-shirt he wore under his uniform during last Sunday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler off injury report going into Monday night's game vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) and running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) are off the team's injury report heading into the Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Ravens-Titans in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans face off in London in a Week 6 showdown.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) ruled out; P.J. Walker to start vs. 49ers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out vs. Bills

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills, per head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Broncos release pass rusher Frank Clark after no trade materializes

Unable to find a trade partner, the Denver Broncos have released pass rusher Frank Clark.
news

Philadelphia Eagles look to maintain perfect all-time record vs. New York Jets in Week 6

Ahead of Sunday's showdown at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles sit 12-0 all-time against the New York Jets, which is the best win-loss record by one team over another all-time, per NFL Research.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (finger) expects no restrictions on Monday vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert doesn't expect the injured finger on his non-throwing hand to affect him in Monday night's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Luckily for us, our defense has been playing great'

The Kansas City Chiefs offense struggled in the red zone on Thursday night but QB Patrick Mahomes was thankful for the defense to step up against the Denver Broncos. 