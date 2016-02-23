J.J. Watt resumes working out after surgery

Prepare for an offseason of tossed weights and giant tires being flipped. J.J. Watt is back in the gym.
The Houston Texans defensive lineman tweeted Monday that he was cleared to begin training for the first time since undergoing surgery on Jan. 12.
Watt played six games with a groin injury while picking up his third Defensive Player of the Year award. The injury worsened in the AFC Wild Card matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs and the defensive end was forced to exit after just 33 snaps. Watt also broke his hand during the 2015 season, but did not miss any games due to the injury.
Watt is expected to be strong enough to participate in offseason workouts this spring.