ITC Live Whispers: Vontaze Burfict returns to practice

The veteran pass rusher racked up eight sacks (his most since 2011) in 11 games last season for the Cardinals. The Falcons, who had a league-low 19 sacks in 2015, could use any help in that department that they can get. Freeney will get to face two of his former squads this year, the Chargers (remember that era?) in Week 7 and Cardinals in Week 12.