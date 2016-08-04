ITC Live Whispers: Vontaze Burfict returns to practice

Training camp is here in full force. We're keeping you up to date today with live coverage on NFL Network all day. On NFL.com, we'll be featuring highlights from the television coverage and notes from our reporters in the field. Here are today's whispers.
» First-round pick Corey Coleman has looked impressive so far at Browns camp. The rookie wideout has shown the ability to get open thanks to his route running and quickness. With a budding playmaker on their hands, the Browns would be wise to experiment in getting him the ball as much as possible.
Which is exactly what Cleveland is doing.
Coleman returned only three punts in his three seasons at Baylor (and all three came in his junior year), but with his skill set, there's potential for him to make an impact for the Browns on special teams as well as offense.
Cleveland actually finished fourth in average yards per punt return last season. Travis Benjamin, the player responsible for 28 of those 29 returns, however, signed with the Chargers this offseason. Now with the opening on special teams, the Browns have some options to test out with all of the new weapons the team acquired over the past few months.
» Alshon Jeffery did not participate in Bears practice on Thursday. Chicago's star wideout did not finish practice yesterday because of muscle tightness, and Bears coach John Fox said that the team is taking a cautious approach with their players. Linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee), who was unable to complete practice Wednesday, also was not seen on the field.
» The Giants went on a giant spending spree this offseason to shore up their defense. New York wasn't quite finished making additions to fix the unit though. The team announced Thursday that they signed veteran cornerback Leon Hall to a one-year deal, while NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hall can earn up to $2 million, per a source informed of the contract.
Vontaze Burfict came off the active/non-football injury list after he was medically cleared for Thursday's training camp session. The linebacker has been in the news this offseason following his polarizing performance in the Bengals' playoff loss to the Steelers. Cincinnati will be without him for most of September though, as Burfict was suspended the first three games of the regular season for repeated violations of safety.
» Former first-round pick Jared Odrick also has a first-round worthy pop culture reference with this incredible Varsity Blues shirt.
» Saints rookie running back Daniel Lasco just pushed the right analog stick all the way up with this demolition of Vonn Bell.
The veteran pass rusher racked up eight sacks (his most since 2011) in 11 games last season for the Cardinals. The Falcons, who had a league-low 19 sacks in 2015, could use any help in that department that they can get. Freeney will get to face two of his former squads this year, the Chargers (remember that era?) in Week 7 and Cardinals in Week 12.
» Jets coach Todd Bowles said after Thursday's practice that it's "safe to say" newly-acquired running back Matt Forte will miss the team's first preseason game. Forte has been battling hamstring issues that will cause him to not play next Thursday against the Jaguars. The 30-year-old tailback missed three games last season with the Bears due to injury, and he doesn't want to follow a similar path in his first campaign with Gang Green.
» "Sure James Harrison, you can pretend to be Ben Roethlisberger for today's practice," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, probably. Maybe not. But what conservation could have led to this scenario?