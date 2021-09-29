Giants signing former first-round tackle Isaiah Wilson to practice squad

Former Tennessee Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson is getting another chance at an NFL career.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the New York Giants are signing the offensive tackle to the practice squad, per sources informed of the situation.

Wilson worked out with the Giants earlier this week.

The Titans selected Wilson with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but a myriad of issues -- two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list, a team suspension, and off-field concerns -- marred his rookie campaign. Wilson famously played just three offensive snaps in one appearance with the Titans.

Tennessee cut bait after just one season, trading Wilson to Miami during the offseason. The OT, however, lasted just three days with the Dolphins before again being cut. At the time, Pelissero reported that several incidents led to Wilson's swift release by Miami. Wilson was hours late for his team physical and late for his onboarding process, and he didn't show up for voluntary workouts.