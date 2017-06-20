Isaiah Crowell, Tyreek Hill move up in new mock draft

41. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: The surprising release of Jeremy Maclin will push Hill's targets and fantasy value upward. This kid is one of the league's brightest young playmakers.

42. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: I get it. Rodgers isn't going to last this long in most drafts that don't involve "experts." But his position has a big supply and a very small demand.

43. Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins: Landry was a disappointment for a good part of last season, but he finished strong and will remain on the radar as a No. 2 fantasy wideout in drafts.

44. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots: How do you make Brady an even better fantasy quarterback? You give him Cooks to go along with a host of incumbent playmakers in the pass attack.

45. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: Hill isn't the lone member of the Chiefs pass attack to benefit from Maclin's release. I've moved Kelce into my top-50 overall players as well.

46. Jordan Reed, TE, Washington Redskins: Reed was a major disappointment a season ago, but the talent is there in an offense that will put points on the board. He's well worth a gamble.

47. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos: Like Thomas, I think Sanders will have a much better season under McCoy than he did under Rick Dennison in 2016. He's in the WR2 conversation.

48. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions: Tate has recorded 1,000-plus yards in two of his last three seasons and should be considered one of the better No. 3 wideouts in fantasy football.

49. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: Allen has missed a combined 23 games over the last two years due to injuries, so I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a whole lot of risk involved.

50. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers: This is the round of the tight end run, as Olsen follows Kelce and Reed. He remains a threat to post 900-1,000 yards in the Panthers passing game.